1-min read

'Just Like Perfection': 11-Year-Old Surprised With 3D-Printed Hands on Christmas

The 3D-printed hands were designed by Anthony Economos, who is the owner of a marketing and product development firm Bedrock Creative.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Screenshot from WZTV video uploaded on YouTube.

Gavin Sumner, an 11-year-old Tennessee boy, was gifted a pair of custom 3D-printed hands this Christmas.

Gavin, who was born without fingers, will now be able to hold things.

The 3D-printed hands were designed by Anthony Economos, who is the owner of a marketing and product development firm Bedrock Creative.

WZTV reported that Gavin’s mother, Kori, approached Economos on Facebook a year earlier with regard to a pair of custom 3D-printed hands.

Born without fingers and left foot, Gavin had trouble performing even simple tasks. He was also born with 40 per cent of his tongue missing.

Not only did the gift surprise him, but the way it was presented to him was also amazing.

Gavin’s family took him to the mayor’s office, telling him that his aunt was going to be awarded. But, upon reaching there, the boy realised that his family had set up a surprise from him.

Kori said that she was thankful to Economos and his team for presenting Gavin with life-changing custom 3D-printed hands.

“I can't even explain the feeling, it was just like perfection,” she was quoted as saying by WZTV.

It took Economos and his team almost a year for trials and modifications to deliver the 3D-printed hands.

