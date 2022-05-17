'Just Them Two': Little Girl Clicking Her Dad's Graduation Day Photo Will Leave You Teary-eyed

It is quite common to see parents attend graduation ceremonies of their children but when the tables turned for this father-daughter duo, it made up a viral moment. Posted originally in a now-deleted tweet by a user named Elena, the photo featured a wholesome moment of a young daughter clicking pictures of her father’s graduation day. The dad, dressed in formal attire and a graduation cap sports a bright smile while posing for his daughter’s camera. The pictures were clicked by Elena while attending her brother’s graduation ceremony at the University of California, Los Angeles. Though the original tweet was taken down by Elena fearing that the photo may create trouble for the father-daughter duo, she later retweeted a sketch of the cute moment, drawn by Twitter user Semiha Hasyn.

“Out of courtesy for the gentleman and the young girl I decided it was best to delete the original tweet all I wanted was to share a cute story but realized that it could be harmful to them. Please be kind, courteous and always help one another thank you,” she wrote.

Out of courtesy for the gentleman and the young girl I decided it was best to delete the original tweet all I wanted was to share a cute story but realized that it could be harmful to them. Please be kind,courteous and always help one another thank you ♥️ https://t.co/RlmAuPa9QR — ELENA💤 (@elenaxlugo) May 16, 2022

The original rweet received over a million likes before it was deleted. The photos were picked by other Twitter pages and reshared.

A lady went to her brother's graduation and met a little girl and dad taking pictures of his dad who got graduated. "Father and daughters love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmCndAH88Q — Bubble9ja (@bubble9ja) May 16, 2022

Posting his reaction to the viral photo, a user said that education had no limits and it was ‘thrilling’ to see the man making it his priority. He added the father’s effort will not only set an example for his daughter but the society at large.

Education is more important than riches, & it has no age limit. It's so thrilling to see an elderly making it a priority to pursue his academic goals; So happy for the man, what he did was exemplary not only to his daughter but to society at large cos knowledge is absolute power. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 16, 2022

While the identity of the father-daughter duo could not be ascertained, Elena in one of her replies, confirmed that the man seen in the photo had completed his master’s in Law from the University of California, Los Angeles.

I just asked my brother who received his J.D and said this gentleman received his L.L.M. — ELENA💤 (@elenaxlugo) May 16, 2022

In a somewhat similar story, a US father-daughter duo shared another special graduation moment as the two completed their degrees on the same day. Marvin Fletcher, a retired US Army veteran and his daughter SaNayah graduated from the Tidewater Community College in Virginia on the same day, reported Fox News.

