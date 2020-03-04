English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
4-MIN READ

Just Wash Your Hands: Internet Has a Solution to Sanitizers Disappearing Amid Coronavirus Scare

Image credits: @gtconmay3d / Twitter.

WHO had suggested citizens to 'regularly and thoroughly clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water' to prevent the deadly Coronavirus.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
As the world grapples with the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, several preventive measures to safeguard oneself from COVID-19 virus have been suggested by international health bodies. One of them simply involves washing your hands.

With no vaccine available yet, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked citizens to "regularly and thoroughly clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."

While the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested to "wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing." It further stated that if the soap water weren't readily available, a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol shall be used.

Since then, people across the globe, including India have keenly taken to google to check the effectiveness of handwashing and hand sanitizers in combatting the deadly virus.

Such is the demand of hand disinfectants across the world that stores are running out of hand sanitizers.

The spike on Google is a testament. "Buy hand sanitizer", "what is hand sanitizer, "sanitizer above 60 alcohol" were some of the trending keywords on Google on Tuesday.

But what if you weren't able to get your hands on one with the on-going demand? Just wash your hands, says the Internet and doctors on it - many of who have cited WHO's suggestions.

In fact, people have shared videos to guide you on how to properly wash your hands - just in case you were doing it wrong.

Amidst the chaos and empty local pharmacy shelves around the globe, Twitterati raised an important question - why were stores running out of hand wash soaps and sanitizers, didn't people wash their hands before?

Go, wash your hands.

