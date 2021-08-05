Justice Arun Tyagi Urges Punjab, Haryana High Court Lawyers To Stop Saying 'My Lord'

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi of the Punjab and Haryana High Court requested the members of the Bar Association to avoid addressing him with the terms such as ‘your lordship’ or ‘my lord’. In addition, Justice Tyagi also requested the members to avoid using words such as ‘obliged and grateful’.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association had passed a resolution to address the judges as ‘sir’ instead of ‘my lord’. A similar approach has been put forward by Justice P Krishna Bhat of Karnataka High Court to avoid honorifics such as ‘my lord’ or ‘your lordship’. In his notes, he has mentioned that the association should adhere to practice consistent with the dignity of the court and the lawyers can address their judges as ‘sir’.

On February 23, 2021, a Supreme Court session headed by the Chief Justice of India has took objection to a law student who was appearing as a party-in person. During the event, the student addressed the judges as ‘Your Honour’. In response to this, CJI SA Bobde told him, “When you call us Your Honour, you either have the Supreme Court of United States or the Magistrate in mind. We are neither," Live Law reported.

There were several individual judges who have requested the lawyers to refrain from using ‘my lord’ and ‘your lordship’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here