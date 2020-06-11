'Justice, Equality, Black Lives Matter': Pakistani Truck Artist Paints George Floyd's Mural

In solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest going on in US, Pakistani truck artist Haider Ali has painted George Floyd in one of his latest works. Floyd was killed last month in Minneapolis in police custody after which protests were triggered across the world against racism.

Truck art is a famous art form in Pakistan and can be seen on trucks and buses plying there. Ali's artwork was shared on Twitter by Pakistani writer Nadeem Farooq Parcha.

"Pakistani truck artist, Haider Ali, painting George Floyd. This style of painting adorns many trucks and buses on the highways of Pakistan. Ali is from Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s Sindh province," Parch wrote and shared Ali's picture with his work. With Floyd's face in the centre, words like Justice, Equality and Black Lives Matter are painted around it along with their Urdu translations.

Ali, who says that truck art is to Pakistan what Bollywood is to India, has painted murals, structures, benches, and trucks in the truck art style of Pakistan across the world. He came to limelight in 2002 when he worked on Pakistani truck in North America for the Smithsonian. His work has been exhibited at museums and institutions across the world.

This art is popular in Pakistan and features elaborate elaborate floral patterns and calligraphy. In Afghanistan, the Pakistani decorated trucks came to be known as 'jingle trucks' by American troops.



