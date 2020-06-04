'Justice for George Floyd': Donald Trump's Youngest Daughter Supports Black Lives Matter Protests

In a bold move, Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump recently expressed her solidarity with the George Floyd and 'Black Lives Matter' protests with a 'Blackout Tuesday' post on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Tiffany took to the photo-sharing platform and shared an image of a black screen along with a Helen Keller quote.

"Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much," the law-graduate wrote. She also shared the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd along with the image.

By doing so, Tiffany became the first of the First Family to show solidarity for the protests that followed the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Despite severe protests that tore through several cities in the US in the past week, leading to massive destruction of property as well as thousands of arrests, none of the Trumps including the President, first lady Melania Trump or daughter Ivanka Trump have uttered a word in solidarity or condemnation of the killing.

Tifanny's post came a just hours after protesters were forcibly removed from outside the White House using tear gas so that President Trump could go to a nearby church to pose for photos. The photos of Trump posing with a Bible in front of the church, which had been damaged amid protests, went viral and caused massive outrage.

Tifanny was supported by her mother and Trump's second wife Marla Maples. The actress also shared a Blackout Tuesday post on social media.

The 'Blackout Tuesday' campaign was started last Tuesday by anti-race activists to raise awareness and solidarity with the larger Black Lives Matter campaign which has been fighting for equal rights for African-American persons in the US for nearly a decade.

The campaign urges internet users to post blacked-out images to draw attention to police brutality and systemic racism that exists in the US.

Tifanny's post, nevertheless, managed to draw the attention of both supporters and haters. A Twitter user wrote, "Hey Tiffany, have you tried to talk to your father about the racist and dangerous words he’s been using throughout his presidency? That seems like a great place to start".

The President has previously referred to the protesters as "thugs" and has threatened military-grade action against them.

As per reports, Tiffany, who grew up with her actress mother after she separated from Trump, has never been very close to the President. A Vanity Fair report in 2018 even claimed she was "awkward" around her father.