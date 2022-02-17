Justice Rekha Palli Schools Lawyer Who Kept Calling Her 'Sir' at Delhi HC Hearing

Justice Rekha Palli was repeatedly referred to as “sir" when she was hearing a case in the Delhi high court on February 16. However, Justice Palli was quick to shut down the advocate who was referring to her thus. Live Law reported that Justice Palli responded, saying, “I am not Sir. I hope you can make that out." The lawyer went on to apologise, but his explanation did not sit well with netizens either. He said that he had made the faux pas because of the “Chair (she) was sitting in." Justice Palli lashed back, stating that the explanation made it even worse, if he was of the opinion that the Chair is just for “Sirs". She asked him if younger members were not willing to stop the differentiation, what hope could be harboured of the upcoming generations.

The exchange gave rise to a debate on Twitter.

J Palli - "Then that's even worse, if after all this time you think that the Chair is for Sirs. If the younger members don't stop differentiating, then what hope do we have for the future?".#DelhiHighCourt— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 16, 2022

“Something deeply wrong in our minds. Respect should not belong to one gender. Same in hospitals. Some people can’t call a lady doctor, as doctor," wrote a Twitter user.

Something deeply wrong in our minds. Respect should not belong to one gender. Same in hospitals. Some people can't call a lady doctor, as doctor.— Dr Harishankar BGV (@drharishankar89) February 17, 2022

“‘Representation of the world, like the world itself, is the work of men; they describe it from their own point of view, which they confuse with absolute truth.’ – Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex," tweeted another.

“Representation of the world, like the world itself, is the work of men; they describe it from their own point of view, which they confuse with absolute truth.”– Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex https://t.co/R2czTC8utn— Mukul Sharma (@mukuljrsharma) February 16, 2022

Last year, lawyer and legal activist Indira Jaising recently broached a subject that had Twitter divided and debating. Sharing a press release from the Supreme Court’s Public Relations Office, she pointed out that it had revealed the marital status of one of the three newly-appointed women judges by prefixing her name with a “Mrs", while the other two were prefixed with “Ms". “Not done, disclosing the marital status of women judges while making appointments, what has it got to do with their competence to be judges? This is stereotyping of the worst kind," Jaising wrote. The press release had communicated that the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana would be administering the oath of office to the nine judge designates on August 31 and in that context, had listed out their names.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.