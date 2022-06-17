Justin Bieber Postpones US Tour Amid Battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour, which was scheduled for June-July, after revealing his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. On June 11, through an Instagram post, the 28-year-old singer informed fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face paralysed. While Justin undergoes recovery, he has called off his appearance at several destinations in the US, including the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A statement issued by the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour reads, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.”

It further said that Justin, who previously postponed two shows in New York City, continues to receive the best medical care possible and is looking forward to getting back on track to perform for his fans overseas later this summer. According to reports, Bieber might resume his international tour on July 31, but there has been no official confirmation about it.

“With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the justice tour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery we are always here cheering you,” the caption, alongside the post read.

Take a look at the post:

Fans wished Justin a speedy recovery, saying, “Please take all the time you need. Justin’s health is the most important thing.” “Health comes first, please take care,” another commented. “Get well soon, take care,” a third wrote.

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause hearing loss. The syndrome requires prompt treatment so it does not become permanent.

