Justin Bieber Shares Viral Video of Desi Man Playing Drums With Passion at Jagrata

A video of an Indian drummer performing at a Jagrata has now caught the attention of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. On Monday, the Peaches singer took to Instagram to share the now-viral video from a Jagrata. What caught the musician’s attention was the anonymous drum player, who stole the entire limelight with his quirky style of playing the instrument.

The man looks so engrossed during the Jagran that he literally jumps multiple times while playing the drums before bracing all the devotees for a crescendo. The video, that’s taken the internet by the storm, also ended up leaving Justin Bieber intrigued. The Sorry singer absolutely loved the anonymous man’s style and he also tagged one of his drummer friends to recreate the vibe of the man on the stage of his concerts.

While sharing the viral video on his Instagram story, Justin Bieber wrote, “Devon Taylor, I am expecting you to do this next show”. Watch the viral video below:

A barrage of netizens has reacted to the viral clip. A fan of Bieber asked, “How many of you were redirected here after watching Justin Bieber’s story?” while another said, “Need this kind of energy”. One more user added a funny anecdote to the clip and commented, “When you skip jumping jacks in the gym but the trainer said it’s important.” Joining the bandwagon, another said, “Man be like – ‘workout bhi krna hai, yeh bhi boht jaroori hai’.” The viral Indian clip has garnered over 8 lakh views on the photo-sharing application.

This comes just a few months before Justin Bieber brings his Justice Tour to India. He previously has to cancel a few shows due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In a health update issued by the singer, he said that the movement of one side of his face had been completely paralyzed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

Justin’s concert in India will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi on October 18.

