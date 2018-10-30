GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justin Bieber Trolled Mercilessly for Eating a Burrito Wrong, Turns Out it Wasn't Him

Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin?

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
Justin Bieber Trolled Mercilessly for Eating a Burrito Wrong, Turns Out it Wasn't Him
Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin?
Last week, a photo of Justin Bieber eating a burrito wrong went viral on news and the Internet. The entire world including the news media laughed at Bieber's expense and accused him of not knowing how to eat a burrito - from the end and not from the middle.

The incriminating photograph had Bieber in a loose pink t-shirt with a hair pulled over his face and topped with a cap. Though some people raised questions about whether the boy in the pink shirt really was Bieber, most were convinced. The photo, in turn, gave rise to a lot of debates, including the most important question - can a burrito be eaten sideways?

Most on Twitter didn't seem to think so.































The memes and jokes were endless. But wait, the story didn't end there. Recently, a lesser-known group of YouTubers called 'Yes Theory' came forward to Bieber's rescue and revealed that that the 24-years-old pop star did not actually eat the burrito wrong - it was a prank all through.

'Yes Theory' posted a fresh video on YouTube, taking responsibility for the act. Turns out they had hired a Bieber lookalike to pose as the singer and eat the burrito sideways. The photo was then quietly posted on Reddit. As the group had anticipated, the photo caught on to people's fancies and soon turned into a universal truth everyone was aware of. In the 12-minute video captioned 'We fooled the Internet', Bieber's doppleganger Brad Sousa and the others explain with pride how the prank was carried out and even included behind the scene footage of Sousa putting on a wig and posing as Bieber.

So viral was the video that Bieber manager Scooter Braun also acknowledged the pranksters.





However, the news came as a shock to Redditors, Twitterrati and certain journalists alike. While fans were relieved with their faith in humanity and pop music was restored, cynics were quick to notice how dangerously fake news like the photo spread across popular media. Many pointed out the fact that even prominent news media outlets and known journalists failed to practice discretion before joining the burrito-debate.









Moral of the story? Don't believe everything you see on the Internet.
