Justin Bieber Will Perform in India and Fans Just Want Taylor Swift, Harry Styles to Know

Justin Bieber is all set to perform in India this October as part of his Justice World Tour and fans think he is certainly being just in doing so. Bieber will perform in New Delhi on October 18 as part of the 125 shows he will be playing from May 2022 through March 2023, reports Outlook. Many fans have lauded the “reasonable” prices for the tickets, which start at Rs 4,000. The tour started in Mexico this month. Bieber had last performed in India in 2017 as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Pop fans in India have had a long-standing gripe with some of their other favourites like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. When all is said and done, watching concerts through Instagram livestreams is just not the same as being at one in person. For Desi fans, Bieber has set an example and they would really like other artists to take note.

I think Justin Bieber is the only artist who knows there is country named as India.

We are waiting for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to know this.#JustinBieber#JusticeWorldTour — VirajTweets (@tweets0500) May 24, 2022

Justin Bieber coming to India

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift when? #bieberfever #HarrysHouse #TaylorSwift — Riddhima (@Ridds_chauhan) May 25, 2022

*Justin Bieber visiting India*@Louis_Tomlinson @Harry_Styles come on , you can do it too ! — Misty• (@pewpew_28) May 24, 2022

harry, feel like I need to introduce you to a continent called Asia and country called India, we don't get a tour here. Justin Bieber toured here and it was a blast for him, he did his concert in country's biggest stadium. completely sold out #LoveOnTour2022 #HarryStyles — itskitts (Niall's Version) (@kushagri_vyas) January 25, 2022

haaye Justin bieber wapas india aa raha. Taylor swift when will you — tanya (taylor'sversion) (@dubiousgayhuman) May 24, 2022

When's he gonna join the brain cells like them nd come to India pic.twitter.com/9GaxhYCy5Y — Perry (@cuddlebbear) May 28, 2022

Tickets for the show in New Delhi, India are set to go on sale at 12 PM IST on June 4th, 2022 on BookMyShow even as the pre-sale window kick-starts earlier on June 2nd. Tickets are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards. Fans can get their hands on tickets to the most-anticipated tour of this year exclusively on BookMyShow India. The concert will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents worldwide, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016-2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising”, Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

