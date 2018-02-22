Justin Trudeau Clearly Watches Too Much Bollywood. His India Trip Proved It
'Justin Trudeau'ss entire India trip looks like a badly done Manyavar ad.'
During his ongoing visit, Trudeau has met with top business leaders and also visited Indian monuments with his family.
Trudeau and his family members first went to to the "Langar Hall", where thousands of devotees partake langar (community food) and also do "sewa" (voluntary service). The Golden Temple's Langar Hall is the biggest community kitchen in the world.
(Image: AP)
So far so good, eh? Trudeau was called out on social media for being "too choreographed" and his traditional Indian attires reminded people of Manyavar commercials.
Former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah attached photographs of Trudeau in different attires and wrote, "Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood."
Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018
While the social commentator Suhel Seth called Trudeau's India visit the "costliest election photo-shoot".
Why couldn’t @JustinTrudeau just use Photoshop? That way he could have had photos of all the INDIAN outfits and temples and ashrams and monuments and Bollywood without having to travel so many thousands of miles? It’s the costliest election photo-shoot. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018
And when Trudeau was received by the Union Minister Hardeep Puri at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar...
Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau being received by the Union Minister @HardeepSPuri, on his arrival, at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/TILFlFiiJG
— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 21, 2018
...he was asked to take a chill-pill.
Bro Golden Temple is not at the airport, have some chill... https://t.co/UIK7hohjJN — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 21, 2018
Thoughts?
Justin Trudeau's entire India trip looks like a badly done Manyavar ad. 🙄
— That Goan Boy (@schmmuck) February 22, 2018
Of course, Trudeau's ethnic look became a fodder for memes.
white people after one (1) yoga class pic.twitter.com/eGFf9RaOTe — Neha Yadav (@nay_yeah) February 21, 2018
“Hey bro, I won’t be able to make it to Rukhsar’s nikkah tonight. Can you substitute for me and dance with Anjali there instead?”
“Sure thing, bro.” pic.twitter.com/RssaXm4c8f
— Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) February 21, 2018
Justin tredue se hi milwa do. pic.twitter.com/Ct1r0BHUVw — Arora Sahab (@Rajesh_Arora1) February 21, 2018
somehow there's always at least one foreigner at Indian weddings taking pictures with all the guests pic.twitter.com/RHN3OI1N2x
— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 21, 2018
Indian actors with Canadian citizens.. pic.twitter.com/KgxnYDM1oW — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) February 21, 2018
Poo and Rohan Raichand have aged really well. You just need Anjali to complete the picture. pic.twitter.com/vTKwqLbFOZ
— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) February 21, 2018
Itni overacting toh shahrurk ne bhi kal ho na ho me nahi ki thi pic.twitter.com/UvQnbKNPWy — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) February 22, 2018
Justin with Dustbin. pic.twitter.com/CBwg50LPG5
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 21, 2018
Kitna kama lete ho beta? Sir, I am the PM of Canada Haan par kamate kitna ho? pic.twitter.com/M1iqKN45HL — Nagraj (@zehreelimaut) February 21, 2018
Justin Trudeau is from Caneda
Pic 1 : How others see.
Pic 2 : How Punjabis see (Justinder Singh Trudeau) #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/iNdQKIOViQ
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 18, 2018
One Supports Anti-National Activities And Other One Is The Guy Famous All Over The World !! pic.twitter.com/UmR0VLfiZy — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 21, 2018
Indian visit without meeting Taimur. Not possible.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit Taimur Ali Khan tomorrow and discuss about the current scenario of Indian media
— Berozgaar Bhartiya (@BerozgaarAbhi) February 18, 2018
Now we already know Trudeau lurveees Bollywood.
But it seems he went a little overboard with all the shiny sherwanis. Last we had seen something like this in K3G. #youremember
Trudeau rubbed shoulders with Bollywood celebrities at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Sporting a golden sherwani, Trudeau along with his wife Sophie, met Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher among many Bollywood celebs.
The 46-year-old Canadian PM took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you!"
Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you! 🇮🇳🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar was delighted to meet Trudeau.
He wrote, "Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.
Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all."
Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2018
Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/BfzrEsL6wB
Veteran actor Anupam Kher was a happy man.
He wrote,"It was such a pleasure to meet the Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & his family. What a charming & great conversationalist he is. Talked about people, culture and of course cinema.:) #Canada #India #lndianCinema #BendItLikeBeckham #SilverLiningsPlaybook"
It was such a pleasure to meet the Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & his family. What a charming & great conversationalist he is. Talked about people, culture and of course cinema.:) #Canada #India #lndianCinema #BendItLikeBeckham #SilverLiningsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/YqQO5qOdoB— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 20, 2018
Maddy couldn't contain his happiness either.
"such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.🙏🙏" he wrote.
@JustinTrudeau such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yNpZV6l4Vo— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 21, 2018
Any plans of joining Bollywood, Mr PM?
