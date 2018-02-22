GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justin Trudeau Clearly Watches Too Much Bollywood. His India Trip Proved It

'Justin Trudeau'ss entire India trip looks like a badly done Manyavar ad.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 22, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
PTI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is on a week-long visit to India accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, is here to improve ties between India and Canada with a focus on defence and security, counter-terror cooperation, trade and investment, and tackling climate change.

During his ongoing visit, Trudeau has met with top business leaders and also visited Indian monuments with his family.

And as they say, when in Rome (India), do as the Romans  (Indians) do. The Canadian PM was quite a pro at it (Or, at least he tried).

Trudeau and his family members first went to to the "Langar Hall", where thousands of devotees partake langar (community food) and also do "sewa" (voluntary service). The Golden Temple's Langar Hall is the biggest community kitchen in the world.

justin amritsar

(Image: AP)

So far so good, eh? Trudeau was called out on social media for being "too choreographed" and his traditional Indian attires reminded people of Manyavar commercials.

Former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah attached photographs of Trudeau in different attires and wrote, "Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood."

While the social commentator Suhel Seth called Trudeau's India visit the "costliest election photo-shoot".





And when Trudeau was received by the Union Minister Hardeep Puri at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar...

...he was asked to take a chill-pill.





Thoughts?

Of course, Trudeau's ethnic look became a fodder for memes.



































Indian visit without meeting Taimur. Not possible.



Now we already know Trudeau lurveees Bollywood.

But it seems he went a little overboard with all the shiny sherwanis. Last we had seen something like this in K3G. #youremember



Trudeau rubbed shoulders with Bollywood celebrities at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sporting a golden sherwani, Trudeau along with his wife Sophie, met Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher among many Bollywood celebs.

The 46-year-old Canadian PM took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself... Great to meet you!"




Actor-director Farhan Akhtar was delighted to meet Trudeau.

He wrote, "Was an honour & a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie.
Sir, your leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all."




Veteran actor Anupam Kher was a happy man.

He wrote,"It was such a pleasure to meet the Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau & his family. What a charming & great conversationalist he is. Talked about people, culture and of course cinema.:) #Canada #India #lndianCinema #BendItLikeBeckham #SilverLiningsPlaybook"




Maddy couldn't contain his happiness either.

"such a pleasure and honour meeting you sir. Your relatability, grace and charm was most endearing and its easy to see why you are the Pride and toast of Canada.Have a lovely rest of the tour.🙏🙏" he wrote.




Any plans of joining Bollywood, Mr PM?

