1-MIN READ

Justin Trudeau Just Did a Hair Flip During His Speech and Internet Can't Keep Calm

Slow-motion videos of Trudeau flipping his hair started doing the rounds on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
One hair flip. That's all it took.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again become the Internet's favourite politician and this time, it has nothing to do with the way he's handling the coronavirus crisis in his country.

In the past few weeks, Trudeau has been working from home and regularly speaks to members of the press outside his Ottawa cottage. During a recent briefing, Trudeau was speaking about financial support and economic relief for those with indigenous businesses.

During the speech, Trudeau had some strands of hair fall in front of his eyes and he did what any sane person would do - a hair flip.

Pretty soon, slow-motion videos of Trudeau flipping his hair started doing the rounds on social media.

Of course, people are loving it!

In case you completely missed it while watching his hair flip videos, Trudeau also announced that the border between Canada and the United States would remain closed for a month more.

