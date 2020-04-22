Justin Trudeau Just Did a Hair Flip During His Speech and Internet Can't Keep Calm

One hair flip. That's all it took.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again become the Internet's favourite politician and this time, it has nothing to do with the way he's handling the coronavirus crisis in his country.

In the past few weeks, Trudeau has been working from home and regularly speaks to members of the press outside his Ottawa cottage. During a recent briefing, Trudeau was speaking about financial support and economic relief for those with indigenous businesses.

During the speech, Trudeau had some strands of hair fall in front of his eyes and he did what any sane person would do - a hair flip.

Pretty soon, slow-motion videos of Trudeau flipping his hair started doing the rounds on social media.

Of course, people are loving it!

After watching this video of hair flip



Man I have crush on this man❤️#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/BN9LOwfevo — Jhalli ♡ (@isillypie) April 20, 2020

Are we just gonna ignore Justin Trudeau's hair flip moment? Duh. https://t.co/6MJr6LGiDT — Al Rad (@alradomes) April 20, 2020

every time i see justin trudeau i imagine him tucking my hair behind my ear and telling me it’s all gonna be ok — grace (@Gracecolboourn) April 19, 2020

We can drag Justin Trudeau for his leadership, and policies sand for this and that, like we do most politicians.



But let me tell you: that salt and pepper facial hair with his THICK AF HEADTOP while in the throes of Rona? Shit’s on point. — victoria newman’s anger translator (@erika_kay10) April 20, 2020

So Justin Trudeau is the hottest prime minister worldwide to date right?



The hair ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BfUYaqFfaH — (@LyndaShonubi) April 20, 2020

In case you completely missed it while watching his hair flip videos, Trudeau also announced that the border between Canada and the United States would remain closed for a month more.