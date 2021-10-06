‘K- Drama’ and 26 Other Korean Words Make It To Oxford English Dictionary

After the success of Netflix’s popular and trending show Squid Game, fans of K-pop have got another reason to feel proud about their obsession. The Oxford English Dictionary has recently added 26 Korean words in its lexicon. Fascination with Korean dramas, music and food has been on a rise worldwide since the recent past. Though Korean words have been marking their spots in the OED since 17the century, but the current attestations add to the ‘hallyu’. One of the Korean words included in the lexicon — hallyu or Korean wave means rise in worldwide interest in South Korea, including the popular culture “especially as represented by the global success of South Korean music, film, television, fashion, and food,” the statement further read.

For the K-pop fans, here are some words that they can include in their lingua franca now.

K-drama (noun) -A television series in the Korean language and produced in South Korea.

Konglish (noun and adjective) -A mixture of Korean and English, especially an informal hybrid language spoken by Koreans, combining elements of Korean and English.

manhwa (noun) -A Korean genre of cartoons and comic books, frequently influenced by Japanese manga.

hanbok (noun) -A traditional Korean clothing consisting of a long-sleeved jacket or top and a long, high-waisted skirt for women or loose-fitting trousers for men, mainly worn on formal or ceremonial occasions.

The list also includes many words related to the Korean cuisine. Some of these are:

galbi (noun) — In Korean cookery: a dish of beef short ribs, usually marinated in soy sauce, garlic and sugar, and occasionally cooked on a grill at the table.

samgyeopsal (noun) — A Korean delicacy of finely sliced pork belly, which is generally served raw so as to be cooked by the diner on a tabletop grill.

