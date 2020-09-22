K-Drama Stars to Coldplay: This Artist's Mini Canvas Painting Videos are Plain Therapeutic

Admirers of art and artists are facing an uninvited interruption in their art gallery and installation events, thanks to coronavirus. However, social media has given artists from across the world a platform to share their creative works and most of them continue to enthral their followers amidst the pandemic lockdown.

One such artist named Anushka Krishnan Eddakatuparambil has started a series of mini canvas paintings on Instagram. Anushka has used the social media platform to posts images and short videos of her painting on mini canvases.

In her latest painting, Anushka painted a soothing sunset scenery. In another post, she explained the inspiration behind her latest creation, “I was asked to paint an unconventional horizon and Coldplay’s Up & Up just had to be my reference point because it’s screams unconventional. Here’s what I did with it. Let me know what you guys think of it.”

The video which was posted on September 18 has garnered over 22 lakh views along with more than 70,187 likes. Netizens were all praise for the artist.

Anushka’s mini canvas paintings draw inspiration from a wide range of topics. From her favourite Korean drama characters to Japanese Manga Hayao Miyazaki, to Ancient Greek monuments, to nature.

As a self-proclaimed Korean drama fan, Anushka also dedicated a mini canvas to one of her favourite shows, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. She drew the silhouette of the protagonist of the show played by Kim Shin. In the caption, she mentioned her friend who introduced her to Korean pop songs and dramas.

Anushka also created a mini canvas inspired by the renowned Japanese manga artist Hayao Miyazaki. She drew the characters from his famous anime movie Spirited Away. In the caption, she expressed her love for Miyazaki, “I don’t think anyone can recreate the magic of Miyazaki but here’s my humble attempt at it. Let me know what you guys think!”

Anushka also sells these mini canvases through her Instagram handle. Users can directly message her on Instagram and place an order if they like to buy one.