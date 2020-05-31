K-Pop Accounts Have Paused Trending Hashtags in Support of #BlackLivesMatter

Some people want to watch the world burn, but most don't like playing with fire. (And no, we don't mean the BlackPink song.)

As protests erupted in the US over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who yelled "I can't breathe" while being pinned to the ground by a white police officer kneeling on him in Minneapoli, Minnesota, has caused widespread outrage in the United States and beyond.

Floyd, who was filmed by a bystander while being pinned to the ground by a police officer who held his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes despite begging that he couldn't breathe.

In the footage that has since gone viral, Floyd can repeatedly be heard pleading "Please, please, I cannot breathe," while the police officer continued to choke him. Floyd, who is shirtless, also asks for watter, sputters, coughs and says that the knee was hurting his neck and his stomach. But the police officer does not loosen the hold.

Eventually, Floyd can be seen going limp under the cop.





As #BlackLivesMatter and #ICantBreathe took to social media to trend along with the protests, K-Pop fan accounts have come up with a way to give them visibility - by hiding the obvious social media stanning.

Usually, whenever a K-Pop artist releases a new live, song, or any content, fans usually trend the content with hashtags to get noticed, and it reaches the top of the trends. To prevent that from happening and visibility for the very important movement being side-tracked, K-Pop fan accounts are actively encouraging their followers to not trend K-Pop content.

This included BTS fandom ARMY.

Armys



I've been informed that if ever bighit drop something tonight, please let's not trend any hashtags to show respect and consideration to the current situation right now.



Thank you and please kindly spread. — BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDaily) May 28, 2020

y0*ngi is live. if you want to talk about it please do censor his name too #BlackLivesMatter stopped trending WW for idk what reason. and we know that we can easily trend words even accidentally — BTS SNIPER⁷ ᵇˡᵐ ACAB (@BTS_SNIPPER) May 28, 2020





So did BlackPink's fandom, BLINKS.

will stop tweeting for tonight aside from essential updates from & about blackpink



do tweet #BlackLivesMatter instead

help reclaim its spot on ww trends



sign this petition : https://t.co/J0npuTx2VT

donate : https://t.co/eskMC08OF6



thanks — 슈 (@intoblackpivk) May 28, 2020

To all BLINKs and BP fanbases! Please stop using the tagline so we can all show our respects for George Floyd. Instead let's put our energy into fighting for justice, signing petitions, and spreading awareness. I hope everyone understands, please and thank you. #BlackLivesMatter — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) May 28, 2020





And NCT's fandom, NCTzens, even as they won first place on MCountdown.

if nct 127 win on mcountdown today, please let's not try to trend any hashtag worldwide in a time like this. let's show our respect instead and use our platform to spread awareness of this situation. — 竜ryu (@nct_127) May 28, 2020





hello guys please remember to not use the hashtag for punch’s 1st win, we can celebrate it without using a hashtag as there are serious things happening rn and we do not want to overshadow such important matters. bring awareness and use #BlackLivesMatter please — 툥 #PUNCH (@touchnct) May 28, 2020

There were also many, many, more. The collective coming together of multiple fandoms showed how the K-Pop community knew when to let go of the spotlight for a bigger issue.