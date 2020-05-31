BUZZ

2-MIN READ

K-Pop Accounts Have Paused Trending Hashtags in Support of #BlackLivesMatter

Bangtan Boys. Image for representation.

Nobody does 'social' good like the K-Pop community!

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Some people want to watch the world burn, but most don't like playing with fire. (And no, we don't mean the BlackPink song.)

As protests erupted in the US over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who yelled "I can't breathe" while being pinned to the ground by a white police officer kneeling on him in Minneapoli, Minnesota, has caused widespread outrage in the United States and beyond.

Floyd, who was filmed by a bystander while being pinned to the ground by a police officer who held his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes despite begging that he couldn't breathe.

In the footage that has since gone viral, Floyd can repeatedly be heard pleading "Please, please, I cannot breathe," while the police officer continued to choke him. Floyd, who is shirtless, also asks for watter, sputters, coughs and says that the knee was hurting his neck and his stomach. But the police officer does not loosen the hold.

Eventually, Floyd can be seen going limp under the cop.


As #BlackLivesMatter and #ICantBreathe took to social media to trend along with the protests, K-Pop fan accounts have come up with a way to give them visibility - by hiding the obvious social media stanning.

Usually, whenever a K-Pop artist releases a new live, song, or any content, fans usually trend the content with hashtags to get noticed, and it reaches the top of the trends. To prevent that from happening and visibility for the very important movement being side-tracked, K-Pop fan accounts are actively encouraging their followers to not trend K-Pop content.

This included BTS fandom ARMY.


So did BlackPink's fandom, BLINKS.


And NCT's fandom, NCTzens, even as they won first place on MCountdown.


There were also many, many, more. The collective coming together of multiple fandoms showed how the K-Pop community knew when to let go of the spotlight for a bigger issue.



Loading