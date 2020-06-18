K-Pop Band BTS Soon to Have Its Drama Series Based on the Journey of Its Members to Fame

Much to the excitement of BTS fans across the globe, a drama,based on the life of the seven members of the South Korean boy band, is going to come to life by next year. The drama titled BlueSky is already in the phase of early production.

According to reports, the BTS Universe will get the new BTS-inspired drama series soon. Although the BTS members – Rap Monster, Jimin, V,J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook and Jin – would not be seen in the drama, makers are already looking for actors to play the super famous singers.

The project was announced last year by BTS’ management company BigHit Entertainment at a corporate briefing meeting. Blue Sky will most likely narrate the early stages of growth of the septet – showing their journey from being a new group from a lesser known company to being the chart toppers globally. There will be some fictional aspects to the series as well.

According to Soompi, Ilgan Sports reported on June 17 that Chorokbaem Media, the production company of the drama, had started taking auditions for the lead characters.The BTS members are going to have different names in the Blue Sky drama series. The show will be helmed by Kim Jae Hong, while Kim SooJin will serve as the writer on the show. Both the director and writer duo have produced popular K-dramas in the past.The team is scheduled to start shooting from September this year and will most likely see a digital release.