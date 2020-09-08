K-Pop Boyband BTS' Fanclub ARMY is Raising Over Rs 3 Lakh for a Night School in India

South Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS, may be 'shining through the city with a little funk and soul,' and breaking all billboard records with their new single, Dynamite, but their fan club isn't too far behind.

The official fan club of BTS, called ARMY is always at the helm of events when it comes to organizing something for the group, at key occasions or landmarks.

While ARMY is split in various subheads, like K-ARMY and I-ARMY, a collective group of ARMY, which deals specifically with donating to charities, has set up a separate initiative for BTS's leader, Kim Namjoon, aka Rapmon, for his birthday.

Called 'One in an ARMY Charity Project,' the group is donating to a night school in India, 'Barefoot College' make education accessible for rural, remote and underprivileged children with daytime obligations & reduce the number of drop outs.

The aim of the donation to set up an entire Digital Night School as an alternative to physical classes, keeping in mind the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Barefoot College, which now exists in 93 countries, in 1972 in the rural outpost of Tilonia, Rajasthan.

Titling it the 'Barefoot With Namjoon Funraiser,' the fanclub shared the news on Twitter.

In honor of Namjoon's Birthday we present:#BarefootWithNamjoon Fundraiser@BarefootCollege's Night Schools make education accessible for rural, remote and underprivileged children with daytime obligations & reduce the number of drop outs.Donate➡️ https://t.co/m9XPS09CH4 pic.twitter.com/RZu7EyiQ30 — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project (@OneInAnARMY) September 7, 2020

How to donate Your donation will provide underprivileged children in rural India with access to remote education & the needed supplies to stay in school while following COVID-19 safety measures.➡️ https://t.co/m9XPS09CH4Please fill the form: https://t.co/X8UxYbyLZg pic.twitter.com/60WQ5pW1GA — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project (@OneInAnARMY) September 7, 2020

The initial goal of the project is meet 5,000 USD or almost 3 lakh, 70 thousand rupees.

WOW we are blown away by the incredible #BTSARMY and their support today! Almost $4k raised so far in honour of Namjoon's birthday this weekend You are helping us provide EVERY rural child with an education even during this pandemic THANK YOU! #BarefootWithNamjoon #bts https://t.co/RwQ1QnQkEd — Barefoot College (@BarefootCollege) September 7, 2020

#BTSARMY are half way to funding the set up of an entire Digital Night School and changing the lives of thousands of future children! When everyone comes together with love anything is possible thank you #BTS ARMY! https://t.co/iS49krGkiQ — Barefoot College (@BarefootCollege) September 7, 2020

At the time of writing this, the fundraiser had reached over 80% of its original goal.

The fanclub also describes itself as "Like Artist, like Fan," on its monthly charity project, which is very true, when BTS donated $1 Million to 'Black Lives Matter,' the fanclub matched it, and even got John Cena to participate.

Also Read: K-Pop Group BTS Donated $1 Million to Black Lives Matter, ARMY Matched It and Got John Cena Onboard

With their new song, Dynamite, they could generate more than $1.4 billion for the South Korean economy in revenue and thousands of new jobs in the country, claimed a government study.