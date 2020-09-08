BUZZ

2-MIN READ

K-Pop Boyband BTS' Fanclub ARMY is Raising Over Rs 3 Lakh for a Night School in India

Image Credits: Barefoot College/Twitter.

Called 'One in an ARMY Charity Project,' the group is donating to a night school in India, 'Barefoot College' make education accessible for rural, remote and underprivileged children with daytime obligations & reduce the number of drop outs.

Raka Mukherjee

South Korean boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS, may be 'shining through the city with a little funk and soul,' and breaking all billboard records with their new single, Dynamite, but their fan club isn't too far behind.

The official fan club of BTS, called ARMY is always at the helm of events when it comes to organizing something for the group, at key occasions or landmarks.

While ARMY is split in various subheads, like K-ARMY and I-ARMY, a collective group of ARMY, which deals specifically with donating to charities, has set up a separate initiative for BTS's leader, Kim Namjoon, aka Rapmon, for his birthday.

The aim of the donation to set up an entire Digital Night School as an alternative to physical classes, keeping in mind the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Barefoot College, which now exists in 93 countries, in 1972 in the rural outpost of Tilonia, Rajasthan.

Titling it the 'Barefoot With Namjoon Funraiser,' the fanclub shared the news on Twitter.

The initial goal of the project is meet 5,000 USD or almost 3 lakh, 70 thousand rupees.

At the time of writing this, the fundraiser had reached over 80% of its original goal.

The fanclub also describes itself as "Like Artist, like Fan," on its monthly charity project, which is very true, when BTS donated $1 Million to 'Black Lives Matter,' the fanclub matched it, and even got John Cena to participate.

With their new song, Dynamite, they could generate more than $1.4 billion for the South Korean economy in revenue and thousands of new jobs in the country, claimed a government study.

