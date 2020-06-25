K-Pop Boyband BTS 'Grooving' to Bollywood Number 'Chunari Chunari' Has Internet Asking for More

Massively popular South Korean boy band BTS has finally danced to the tunes of Bollywood, well almost. The Internet is a sucker for mashups. Impose one song on top of another and we have the best of both worlds.

This was made possible by an Instagram account that goes by the handle @filmforfare, which recently made the seven members of the K-Pop band groove to the tunes of Bollywood number 'Chunari Chunari' starring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan from the 1999 movie Biwi No. 1.

Needless to say, the sync of BTS and 'Chunari Chunari', done to near-perfection, had the desis intrigued and the mashup soon went viral on Instagram.

The quality content as the Internet called it, soon surfaced on Twitter and people were onboard instantly.

Lost count of the loop.

— punPasta Distort (@punPasta) June 24, 2020

So cool!! The sync — Sailing Cloud (@twinitisha) June 24, 2020

This is one of the rarest moment when you'll see a BTS video on my TL. https://t.co/iJQEiLLAyi — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) June 23, 2020

This exists. BTS and Bollulywood https://t.co/DscSrklMRJ — SLorange (@orangememories) June 24, 2020

BEST CONTENT OF TODAY. https://t.co/nKt8V3dOwn — Tenacious T (@TheOpenDrawer) June 24, 2020

Fortunately for mashup lovers, this isn't the only video of BTS uploaded by @filmforfare. Here are a few more of them.

You can catch the Bollywood OG here: