BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

K-Pop Boyband BTS 'Grooving' to Bollywood Number 'Chunari Chunari' Has Internet Asking for More

Screenshot from mashup produced by Instagram handle filmforfare.

Screenshot from mashup produced by Instagram handle filmforfare.

An Instagram account recently mashed up K-Pop Boyband BTS dancing to the tunes of Bollywood song 'Chunari Chunari' from 'Biwi No.1' starring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan to perfection.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Share this:

Massively popular South Korean boy band BTS has finally danced to the tunes of Bollywood, well almost. The Internet is a sucker for mashups. Impose one song on top of another and we have the best of both worlds.

This was made possible by an Instagram account that goes by the handle @filmforfare, which recently made the seven members of the K-Pop band groove to the tunes of Bollywood number 'Chunari Chunari' starring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan from the 1999 movie Biwi No. 1.

Needless to say, the sync of BTS and 'Chunari Chunari', done to near-perfection, had the desis intrigued and the mashup soon went viral on Instagram.

Also Read: K-Pop Band BTS Soon to Have Its Drama Series Based on the Journey of Its Members to Fame

The quality content as the Internet called it, soon surfaced on Twitter and people were onboard instantly.

Fortunately for mashup lovers, this isn't the only video of BTS uploaded by @filmforfare. Here are a few more of them.

You can catch the Bollywood OG here:

Share this:
Next Story
Loading