K-Pop Boyband GOT7's Connection With Olympic Gold Medalist Fencer

Fans of K-pop were quick to observe a connection between one of the South Korean Olympic gold medalists at Tokyo 2020 and a famous boy band from the country. On July 28, South Korean men’s sabre team won the gold medal in fencing at the Tokyo Olympics and fans of K-pop recalled how one of its members, Gu Bon-Gil has a connection with the boy band GOT7. A tweet posted by a GOT7 fan account that goes by the name ‎@defsoulars shared a screengrab where Gu is seen with seven members of the South Korean idol group: Park Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, BamBam, Kim Yugyeom, Jay B, Mark Tuan, and Choi Young-jae. Captioning the tweet, the fan account wrote, “Jackson’s friend and GOT7’s fencing instructor in Hard Carry Season 1 won the gold Olympics medal in Men’s Sabre Fencing. Congratulations.”

Jackson’s friend and GOT7’s fencing instructor in hard carry season1 won the gold olympics medal in Men’s Sabre Fencing! Congratulations 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AT47n7c40N— ‎ava⚖️ (@defsoulars_) July 28, 2021

Gu had appeared on one of the episodes of Hard Carry, a show where members of GOT7 indulged in learning the basics of fencing. However, for GOT7’s rapper Jackson, playing with Gu was like facing one of the sportsmen who he looked up to. Before moving to South Korea and becoming a K-pop star, Jackson was a professional fencing player. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson represented China at the first Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2014. Jackson ranked number 11 in world junior sabre at the time. In the Hard Carry episode, Gu and Jackson are seen indulging in an intense game of fencing as fellow members of GOT7 watch the duo in awe.

Fans of GOT7 were elated as news of Gu’s Olympic gold victory emerged. Commenting on the tweet, one of the fans wrote, “Jackson is surrounded with all amazing people, either in sports or entertainment. What a blessing. Congrats for winning the Olympics. Jackson must be proud of them.”

Another fan commented, “That’s Gu Bong Gil, Jackson knew him since young, they met a lot of times in competitions and Jackson invited him for a cameo as an instructor in Hard Carry. Both are legends.”

That's Gu Bong Gil, Jackson knew him since young, they met alot of times in competitions and Jackson invited him to cameo as an instructor in Hard Cardy~ Both are LEGENDS❤ https://t.co/I4kxDbc9fA— 아이리🍓👑 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞🚘🏠 (@bigstrawberry__) July 28, 2021

Gu expressed his reaction on winning the Olympic Gold on his Instagram handle as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here