K-Pop BTS's Music Video 'Dynamite' Hits 800 Million Views on YouTube

The music video for "Dynamite," the historic BTS song that topped the Billboard's main singles chart last year, has earned 800 million YouTube views, the band's agency said on Sunday. YouTube views for "Dynamite" hit 800 million views on Sunday, becoming the septet's sixth music video to reach the milestone, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

The feat came just a month after it earned 700 million views, it added. "Dynamite," an upbeat disco-pop track that was sung in English, has rewritten history in many ways. It earned the seven-piece band its first career No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and stayed there for months.

The septet also received its first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with "Dynamite." The awards ceremony is slated for March 14 (US time). Upon its release, the music video for the hit song earned 101 million views in just 24 hours, setting a record as the most-watched music video in 24 hours, reports Yonhap news agency.

BTS' most-watched music video is "DNA" with 1.1 billion views, followed by "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" and "Fake Love." The band owns 28 music videos that have been watched at least 100 million times, according to Big Hit.

Seven-member superband BTS was the most streamed Korean artiste and global group last year, according to streaming giant Spotify. Spotify's data showed that the top 10 most streamed Korean artistes logged a combined 10.6 billion streams in a sign of their growing clout around the world.

K-pop soloists and members of popular groups like Girls Generation and BTS who have released solo material led the streaming race in a separate chart of most streamed K-pop female and male artistes.