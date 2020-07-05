K-Pop Fan Creates Discography of BTS Songs and It's Fun!

What do you prefer to do in your free time? While activities like dancing, cooking and reading are common, BTS’ fans take it all to another level. Reddit group r/bangatn recently posted an image from one of the Bangtan Boys’ fan account, describing the discography of all their songs till now.

The caption read, “I have a lot of time in my hands, so I decided to make a Guide To BTS Discography as inspired by a post in r/the1975.”

The user mentioned that for people who like the song The Truth Untold, they can hear songs with similar emotions, which are Butterfly, Jamais Vu, Epiphany and Awake. In the same category, if one prefers to hear songs that make them feel like hugging, they can choose Lights, 2!3!, Crystal Snow, For You, Winter Bear, and Stay Gold.

The BTS’ fan has drawn similar comparisons and songs for their tracks Euphoria, Boy With Luv, 134340, No More Dream and Cypher Pt 4. He added categories like mellow but EDM, more EDM, less pop still a bop, Hip-Hop and R&B, more rock, softer side of Hip-Hop and slower rap with pop sounds.

Needless to say, if you wish to hear to a BTS song and you have the right mood set for it, all you have to do is tap on this image and choose the correct song for the situation.

Netizens also loved the collection and appreciated the efforts put in while making this chart. A user mentioned, “What a great idea, especially to help baby army! You really put the effort in.” Another wrote, “This is amazing!! we should definitely pin this post especially for people who are just starting out with the discography. it would make life so much easier for them.”