K-Pop Fans Have Hijacked #WhiteLivesMatter on Twitter to Teach Racists a Lesson

For the past few weeks, 'Black Lives Matter' has been talking point for millions around the world amid raging protests in the United States following the death of a 46-year-old George Floyd. United States has been experiencing a series of violent clashes amid protesting demonstrators and police across cities.

Not just violent protests, social media has been rife with outrage and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has been the top trend on Twitter. In fact, the trend has gained so much following that even Twitter put the hashtag on their bio.

To counter the trend, racist Americans started another trend, #WhiteLivesMatter, to show that all human lives matter. The trend which picked up on Wednesday evening mostly consisted of angry rants and outbursts by young Americans speaking about the importance of "All Lives Matter." Ironically, this comes as the whole world is mourning the death of an African American man in the hands of Minneapolis cops.

But K-Pop fans had a better solution. They spammed it with fancams to drown out racist posts.

Why are K-Pop fans filling social media hashtags with fancams?

#WhiteLivesMatter is not the only hashtag that K-Pop fans have spammed in the last few days. On Tuesday, a #BlackoutTuesday initiative was launched where people of the music industry were stopping operations briefly to show solidarity with the protesters. As part of the initiative, several people were sharing images of black squares.

But, they were wrongfully tagging the posts with the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter. As a result, vital information about the protests, evidence of police brutality and posts about donations for the organisation got drowned. This is proof that social media hashtags do sometimes tend to go out of hand and may end up harming the very idea they're trying to propagate. And hence, there's a need to control these trends - something the K-pop fans have realised and taken charge of.

On Tuesday, the Dallas police department asked people to send in videos of illegal activity during the protests through an app. To counter this, K-Pop fans flooded the app with various content like memes and GIFs forcing the police department to take down the app.

In case of #WhiteLivesMatter, K-Pop fans successfully took down a propaganda by white supremacists. What initially started as something racist, soon just became a random series of K-Pop videos.

Very soon, the trend had been hijacked and filled with fancams. A fancam is a short clipping of a band's performance while focusing on particular performer. In a couple of hours, not a single racist post was to be found. Many of you may have been disgusted to see the trend on Twitter, and may have dismissed it as just another instance of racism on social media. But we urge you to click on the trend, you will not be disappointed.

While some tweets are fancams, as explained above, some are memes praising the work of K-pop fan pages.

Here's an example of some of the best tweets we came across:

Let me join this stop racism #WhiteLivesMatter and stream



pic.twitter.com/H0NyafgE48 — Lali (@_Lali_M) June 3, 2020

I recently started spamming fancams cozz of shitty hashtags like this#WhiteLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/aQzaNNWSTj — ⟭⟬łⱠⱠɆ₲łⱤⱠ⁷⟬⟭|| Đ-2 (@prod_TAE) June 3, 2020

Since yall are here check my fancam #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wZq9GpOdxM — tete (@ethereal_taekoo) June 3, 2020

Racists when they see #WhiteLivesMatter trending vs when they see only kpop fancams pic.twitter.com/ae0vEDocEd — What (@Midnight_wolf47) June 3, 2020

kpop stans on their way to destroy #whitelivesmatter , iconicpic.twitter.com/SPo15FCLYV — rafia |BLM (@repromantics) June 3, 2020

shit i got so confused when i saw #WhiteLivesMatter trending but then i saw its cause of kpop pic.twitter.com/WQiEk9K0lY — #sara☻⁷ ᵈ⁻² (@gguksluverr) June 3, 2020

Yesssssir stan 2z if ur not racist #kpopstans #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UByd7JVouG — BLM LOCKDOWN ❂ | TEN BABY MOMMA⁷ (@promisejoonie) June 3, 2020

remember when everyone hated on fancams? look how the turn tables #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hyvj3HY3p7 — anya⁷ ★ (@koocuddles) June 3, 2020

racists seeing racists after #WhiteLivesMatter realizing it’s all

trending kpop fancams pic.twitter.com/FK2pJCgJrZ — .:* *:. | & (@unstablegyul) June 3, 2020

#WhiteLivesMatter



When I saw When I found

It trending. Out why pic.twitter.com/LMzMvsZaSW — baby. (@girl_kaybee) June 3, 2020