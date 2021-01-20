K-Pop Rules the Roost Among India's Gen Z, Millennials Groove to Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh

The right kind of music can either kick up or kill your vibe and the ever-evolving scenario has always thrown open interesting patterns. It is usually one’s mood that factors in behind the changing playlists on our phones.

Perhaps the single most revolutionising phenomenon seen in recent times is the evolution and near-complete domination of K-pop in the music industry and 2020 was no different. Despite the lack of musical tours and other pop culture events across the world, the rage of the Korean pop community didn't seem to go down, at least not with Gen Z, a consumer analytics report by Farm Insights found.

The K Pop Domination

Arguably the most famous of the Korean pop genre bands is the Bangtan Boys or as they are so commonly famous as, BTS, have continuously ruled on the playlist, at least for Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2012. As much as their oldest members are involved in serious aspects of the socio-culture, they are also ruling with their music preferences.

The report, titled “What India is listening to”, compiled together conversations involving music from across the country on various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and other pop culture forums since the past one month, especially the last 15 days of December 2020 and The study tapped into conversations between age groups of 18-65 years. Over 50,000 such discussions were sifted through behind the findings of the report.

Music and Gender Disparity

Their predecessors, the millennials, between the age group of 25-34, however, seemed to be still harbouring some serious love for pop and classical rock music. But a rather strange trend that the report found is the existence of a significant disparity between men and women when it comes to listening to music. Those between the age groups of 18-24 and 25-34 also had a significant difference in general interest in music, with 45% and almost 34% of women in both the age groups respectively accounting for a taste in music. But the starkest difference seen was among the age group of 35-44 where a staggeringly low percentage of 20% of women listened to or discussed music as compared to almost 80% of men. Speaking to News18, Farm Insights's Sahir Khan says, "This disparity towards listening to music could be attributed to many factors, including less availability of playing devices, lack of interest in a particular type of music or just due to a lack of interest in discussing musical choices."

Diljit and the Punjabi Connect

Punjabi music has always ruled on top of the charts but an increasing likeness to it was observed in the past month or so. While the usual popular artists like Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehendi have been a favourite through the decades depending on one's mood, the new generation latched on to the likes of Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh, especially as the latter turned out to be a mass favourite especially during the farmers' protest that has ben creating ripples across the socio-poitical milieu in the country. The use of music, beats and poetry at the protest site also seemed to ignite a certain interest in the youngsters towards looking up the music, which in turn resulted in them listening or talking about it increasingly.

A closer look at the report also shows how a majority of women from Gen Z hailing from the states of Gujarat, followed by Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir showed a negative affinity towards music, whereas women from Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala revealed a positive interest in music and were reported to be having interesting conversations about music.

While men, in general, showed a likeness for music, those belonging to the Gen Z and from Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and a large chunk from Gujarat seemed to be critical of music.