K-pop Sensation BTS is the New Face of Louis Vuitton, Army Thinks it's a Match Made in Heaven

This announcement by the big fashion house, Louis Vuitton will leave the BTS army all over the world exhilarated. On Thursday, K-pop sensation has been officially announced to be the brand’s next ambassadors. From making a striking fashion statement in the LV custom suits at the Grammys last month to being the face of the brand, the pop stars have come a long way.

As the French brand finds BTS as “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world,” they are glad to associate with the group for their ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide.

Sharing the news with the world, the fashion brand welcomed the Korean band onboard and appreciated them for their ‘uplifting messages that impart a positive influence’ across the globe. The fashion house broke the news along with sharing the picture of the Bangtan Boys clad in the LV menswear collection.

As per a report in Rolling Stone , Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh was delighted with the team joining the brand. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on,” he said. He revealed that his team has been in touch with the boys to understand their creative vision and ideas for the brand. And they will shortly come out with something interesting.

BTS too opened up about their excitement about working with the French fashion house. They shared a press release and said that becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for them.

The group’s evolving style and fashion statements are a major hit among the youth. Along with their hit chartbuster songs, their fashion looks instantly become trendsetters and woo audiences. This is the reason, many brands like to work with them. They have earlier worked with fashion brands such as Gucci, Dior and Saint Laurent in videos like Dynamite.

