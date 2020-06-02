BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

K-pop Videos & Memes: What Dallas Police Got After Asking Twiteratti for Photos of Anti-racism Protesters

Police form a line on H Street as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Police form a line on H Street as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People even replied with bizarre things like scrambled egg recipes and step-by-step procedure to grow potatoes.

Share this:

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) requested the netizens to share pictures of people who are taking part in the protests over the killing of George Floyd in police action.

But to their surprise, the Dallas Police's Twitter timeline was swarmed with memes, jokes and pictures of K-pop stars.

On May 31, he Dallas Police Department posted, “If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas”.


Twitter users spammed the feed with posts like, “How to grow potatoes” or “how to make scrambled eggs”. Some even posted pictures and videos, funny enough to ensure a good laugh for everyone.




The funniest of all were the all K-pop videos, which surely made the fandom of K-pop stars happier.

The recent protests in the US are the result of the death of Floyd. He died in police custody when a Minnesota police officer choked him by kneeling on his neck. Despite Floyd shouting, “I Can’t Breathe” time and again, the officer refused to release him.


With the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, the US is currently witnessing massive protests all over.


Keywords: George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, Dallas Police, K-Pop, Twitter spam



Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading