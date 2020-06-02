K-pop Videos & Memes: What Dallas Police Got After Asking Twiteratti for Photos of Anti-racism Protesters

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) requested the netizens to share pictures of people who are taking part in the protests over the killing of George Floyd in police action.

But to their surprise, the Dallas Police's Twitter timeline was swarmed with memes, jokes and pictures of K-pop stars.

On May 31, he Dallas Police Department posted, “If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas”.







If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app. You can remain anonymous. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2020

Twitter users spammed the feed with posts like, “How to grow potatoes” or “how to make scrambled eggs”. Some even posted pictures and videos, funny enough to ensure a good laugh for everyone.







HOW TO GROW POTATOES:



1. Get a potato - preferably a Seed Potato which means it's genetically healthy/without growth inhibitors! if you're just doing it for experiment, get an organic potato (won't have growth inhibitors but might not sprout if a genetic disease is transferred) — Vin©ent⁷ (@viii_xiiu96) June 1, 2020

How To make Scrambled eggs



Step 1: Beat It

Beat your eggs until they're completely blended. Add a little water, cream or milk to make them tender. Use 1 tablespoon of liquid per egg. — #BIM #BIACKIiVESMATTER ♡ ѕтαy (@mgazellion) May 31, 2020





The funniest of all were the all K-pop videos, which surely made the fandom of K-pop stars happier.



I got footage of a criminal right here



pic.twitter.com/2uBxIhwuYU — Jimin’s Little Spoon⁷ (@heatherhellrasr) May 31, 2020

i got a video for you pic.twitter.com/VVDkRRmsfO — anahi (@belispeek) May 31, 2020

Me too pic.twitter.com/L0ZlmAhdt0 — Más y más softy¹ᴮ (@Sukito_12) May 31, 2020

i have a video for you pic.twitter.com/UVLUY25y9K — double gulp horchata (@dataorgxiii) May 31, 2020

The recent protests in the US are the result of the death of Floyd. He died in police custody when a Minnesota police officer choked him by kneeling on his neck. Despite Floyd shouting, “I Can’t Breathe” time and again, the officer refused to release him.







With the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, the US is currently witnessing massive protests all over.







Keywords: George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, Dallas Police, K-Pop, Twitter spam



