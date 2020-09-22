K-Pop's BTS and Fortnite Will Collaborate to Make a New Version of New Song 'Dynamite'

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced many artists to shelve their concerts. However, BTS has adapted and improvised. The South Korean pop band has collaborated with Epic Games and will be soon seen on Fortnite battle game as a part of a virtual concert to premiere a new version of their hit song Dynamite.

The blockbuster band has promised to showcase a brand new choreography for the music video which will air on September 25 at 8pm EDT. To watch the performance, players will have to head to Party Royale island’s Main Stage.

Epic games describe Party Royale as a new experimental space in Fortnite where users can relax while enjoying minigames or join their friends to attend concerts, movies, and more. Unlike the main Fortnite game, where players can be eliminated based on their gaming skills, Party Royale is a safe space made for virtual relaxation.

After the virtual concert, players can attend the Dynamite (Tropical Remix) listening party with karaoke graphics to sing and dance along. Dynamite is the first English song by BTS which also created history by becoming the first song by any South Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks straight.

It is every BTS army’s dream to attend their idols concert once in their lifetime, however this year’s pandemic had led to cancellation of the K-pop group’s world tour. Yet BTS has used the digital platform to connect with its fans.

On Monday, BTS held its Tiny Desk Concert in collaboration with NPR Music. The NPR Music is holding Tiny Desk Concerts with artists to keep the audience entertained during pandemic. However, NPR said the BTS concert, “broke the series record for most YouTube views on its first day, which happened in about 25 minutes.”

In June this year, BTS celebrated its seven years since debut through BTS Festa,which is an annual event. The two-week event is celebrated to thank the army. For the final day of Festa, BTS also held their first virtual concert called Bang Bang Con Live on their official fan app Weverse. According to BigHit Entertainment, 750,000 viewers across 107 countries attended the concert. The members interacted with their fans and also performed on their new and old songs.

BTS will also be releasing its new album by the end of this year.