Since Thursday, India has seen country-wide protests opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

Protests around the country took many forms, even as police permissions were cancelled, and Section 144 which prevents unlawful assembly were imposed in several parts of the country.

Notwithstanding the restrictions, hundreds of flag-waving students, activists, and celebrities have taken to streets as well as social media to express their dissent against the contentious law.

One amongst them is National Award-winning lyricist and comedian Varun Grover, who on Saturday, shared a poem summarising the political discourse in the country as seen in the past few days.

Titled "हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे। (The NRC papers, we won't show)", Grover insisted that he took inspirations from eminent poet Rahat Indori and Bangla slogans while coming up with the poem. He also asserted that the poem was open to adaptation and usage wherever need be.

Here are a few excerpts from the now-viral Grover's tweet:

Dictators will come and go

The NRC papers, we won't show.

You blind us with tear gas

You poison our waters

That our love will sweeten

And we'll drink it all in a go

"हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।"Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans.(There is no copyright on these words - feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

The lyricist also shared the lyrics of the poem that he recited while venting his dissent amid anti-CAA and NRC countrywide protests.

If anyone's looking for text and translation. pic.twitter.com/59Az6zHpnI — वरुण (@varungrover) December 22, 2019

Dubbed as Anti-NRC anthem by Twitterati, Grover's poem was shared widely across the platform, including by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Sitaram Yechury among others.

I don’t know who this brilliant poet is, but “hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge” is destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the #CAA_NRC_Protests ! pic.twitter.com/vK0TEnR2IM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2019

Thank you @varungrover, for giving India this brilliant anthem to resist this anti-people government and its draconian moves on CAA and NRC. https://t.co/5PMaKrgTvX — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 21, 2019

