'Kaam Khallas': IPL Fans Celebrated as KKR Beat RR to Crush MI's Hopes of Playoff Berth

For sealing play-offs berth, MI would need to post in excess of 250 runs. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Rakeshkumarray8)

Fans flooded Twitter with memes as KKR virtually crushed MI's hopes of a playoff berth in IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 86-run margin to almost seal their playoff berth in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Batting first, the two-time winners posted 171/ 4 - the highest total at Sharjah this IPL season, and then their bowlers Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson shared seven wickets between them to land the sucker punch. Thursday’s win has now taken their net run rate to an impressive 0.587. Now, Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs on paper, but it seems an impossible task. For sealing play-offs berth, MI would need to post in excess of 250 runs, they then will have to beat SRH by over 170 runs in order to surpass the net run rate of KKR. This is if MI bats first, since batting second will end their chances immediately.

As KKR virtually crushed MI’s hopes of a playoff berth, fans could not hold themselves back from posting hilarious memes on Twitter.

The record for the highest total in IPL history is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore with 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, while the record for the biggest win by runs in IPL is though held by MI when they crushed the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) by 146 runs in 2017.

first published:October 08, 2021, 12:11 IST