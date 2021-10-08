'Kaam Khallas': IPL Fans Celebrated as KKR Beat RR to Crush MI's Hopes of Playoff Berth

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 86-run margin to almost seal their playoff berth in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Batting first, the two-time winners posted 171/ 4 - the highest total at Sharjah this IPL season, and then their bowlers Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson shared seven wickets between them to land the sucker punch. Thursday’s win has now taken their net run rate to an impressive 0.587. Now, Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs on paper, but it seems an impossible task. For sealing play-offs berth, MI would need to post in excess of 250 runs, they then will have to beat SRH by over 170 runs in order to surpass the net run rate of KKR. This is if MI bats first, since batting second will end their chances immediately.

As KKR virtually crushed MI’s hopes of a playoff berth, fans could not hold themselves back from posting hilarious memes on Twitter.

KKR to MI pic.twitter.com/tGh4NpCUBV— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 8, 2021

KKR's revenge against MI for last year's incident is completed #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/SsYCJPI9dy— ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) October 7, 2021

Now KKR fans watching as if target is 200. RCB Fans watching as if target is 49 Other team fans watching as if target is 172 . Meanwhile MI fans pic.twitter.com/EcYlWv8aQ9 — Q. (@Johannesburg149) October 7, 2021

Rohit - Good thing is kkr playing before us so we know exactly what to do in our game.KKR:#MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/jXm4gcAuNm — Vigneshwaransp (@Vigneshwaranvr) October 7, 2021

feels so good seeing KKR making it to the playoffs . Also trashing MI's hopes makes it even better #AmiKKR #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/efWqxOFrdD— Monish (@monish1171) October 7, 2021

KKR scored highest Run at Sharjah of this IPL. Le MI fans pic.twitter.com/R1mD1T5nJ8 — ରାକେଶ କଳିଙ୍ଗ ପୁତ୍ର (@Rakeshkumarray8) October 7, 2021

Last year it was done with us..where MI and SRH were there in place of KKR and RR and this time with MI.#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/t6m7bxeO60— Swapnil Verma (@Swapnil56V) October 7, 2021

The record for the highest total in IPL history is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore with 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, while the record for the biggest win by runs in IPL is though held by MI when they crushed the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) by 146 runs in 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.