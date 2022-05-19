'Kaan': Deepika Padukone's Earrings at Cannes Have Internet Weighing in With Memes

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been the centre of attention as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival. Not just this but the actress also managed to trend on social media after walking the red carpet with the jury of the Cannes Festival. She chose to wear a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee which gave an Indian touch to her look. She also had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks. Despite all of this what stole the show was her golden chandelier earrings.

People on social media expressed their concern after seeing the actress in such heavy earrings.

#Justicefordeepikasearlobes’ started trending on social media after her images went viral. One user wrote, “I feel sorry for Deepika’s ears,” and another person wrote, “Why do people torture themselves so much for fashion. Deepika’s ear.”

Brown twitter going bananas over deepika's earrings n earlobes. So we just not gonn talk about the Julia Fox eyeliner??? — Maryam (@mfusmani1) May 18, 2022

Pls Deepika don't do this. Can hold your earrings for a competitive stipend. PS: She is fabulously gorgeous pic.twitter.com/UiXX9RgO98 — SnitchBitch69 (@shantanuy2k) May 18, 2022

DM me if you can't see it. pic.twitter.com/mIlnOcvUUt — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 18, 2022

my god those ears. Inhi ke neeche milegi shantipriya ki laash. https://t.co/azN6aJfoDH — froot (@Oinkoo) May 18, 2022

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, will walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days. The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

For years, Deepika had been representing make-up giant L’Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has previously worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli, and Ashi Studio.

