1-min read

'Kabhi Kabhi' Indian Brands on Social Media Manage to Start A New Viral Trend

Following Zomato's trend, brands came out and started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
'Kabhi Kabhi' Indian Brands on Social Media Manage to Start A New Viral Trend
Following Zomato's trend, brands came out and started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.
Zomato, the popular restaurant search and online food-ordering and delivery platform has triggered a viral trend on social media.

In a tweet posted on its official social media handle, Zomato went out of its usual character, and posted a tweet saying, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" (Guys, sometimes you should eat home-cooked food too).

Zomato, is known for encouraging social media users to 'Order in' so this appeared out-of-character for the brand.

The tweet which has over 19,000 times likes, led to responses from other brands and companies, and soon a new trend started.

Brands came out and started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

Zomato, however, managed to have the last word, or tweet. And definitely the last laugh.

