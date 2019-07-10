'Kabhi Kabhi' Indian Brands on Social Media Manage to Start A New Viral Trend

Zomato, the popular restaurant search and online food-ordering and delivery platform has triggered a viral trend on social media.

In a tweet posted on its official social media handle, Zomato went out of its usual character, and posted a tweet saying, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" (Guys, sometimes you should eat home-cooked food too).

Zomato, is known for encouraging social media users to 'Order in' so this appeared out-of-character for the brand.

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

The tweet which has over 19,000 times likes, led to responses from other brands and companies, and soon a new trend started.

Brands came out and started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke 😴 jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi line mein lag ke aagey se first row ki movie ticket bhi le leni chahiye. https://t.co/q7Plmh5NvH — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo! https://t.co/oClK3XCA11 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye! https://t.co/pVHLU6A3KY — ixigo (@ixigo) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye 😜#SundayMotivation https://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs — FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019

Zomato, however, managed to have the last word, or tweet. And definitely the last laugh.