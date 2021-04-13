Kabul Designer 'Ramps Up' Protest With Fashion Show Depicting Ongoing Violence in Afghanistan

A designer in Afghanistan accompanied by a group of models in a fashion show portrayed the devastation caused by ongoing violence in the country. Accompanied by a group of young models, Designer Ajmal Haqiqi took to the stage at a local fashion show in Kabul. The models, wearing shroud-like outfits stained with blood with a sad look on their faces portrayed the devastating damages of the ongoing violence in the country.

The event was nicknamed as “the shroud fashion show”. The models wore the clothes designed by Haqiqi and portrayed the victims of suicide bombings, blasts and militant attacks that are taking the lives of scores of Afghans almost every single day.

Haqiqi said through this event, they tried to show the sufferings of Afghans.

“By this move, we tried to show the reality of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, the suffering of Afghans, the impacts of suicide bombings, explosions… and the impacts of thousands of political compromises,” designer and organizer of the event, Ajmal Haqiqi was quoted as saying by TOLO news agency.

The modeling artists were seen walking the stage in white clothes with stains of blood on the clothes.

“There should be an immediate cease to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan," opined the modeling artists who attended the event. They said the people are tired of war and there should be peace in Afghanistan.

India’s neighbor Afghanistan is witnessing violence in the country amidst the peace efforts by the Afghan government and its international allies. The country has become an arena to show of strength not only for super powers but also for regional countries and beyond.

According to experts, the proxy war between the countries will be going on in Afghanistan, since the country is primarily no man’s land. The devastation has led to people being used as fodder in favor of any local, national, regional and trans-national state and non-state actors or institutions.

