Kabul Small Animal Rescue Scrambles to Evacuate Hundreds of Pets From Afghanistan

As evacuation efforts continue in war-ravaged Afghanistan, a non-profit organisation called Kabul Small Animal Rescue is struggling to find its footing in the scramble. The animal rescue is struggling to evacuate hundreds of pets from the country as the August 31 deadline looms. “We have a flight. That’s the good news. The bad news is that our staff are stuck outside the airport and the Taliban are not allowing any Afghan citizens entry. Our dogs are all inside, and our cats are still outside. Everyone is doing all they can to ensure our staff are able to leave. We will update as we can," Kabul Small Animal Rescue wrote on their Facebook page. The organisation also thanked everybody who donated towards their evacuation efforts. It said its staff was working hard to collect pets from all over the city and on gathering those animals who had been dropped off in anticipation of evacuation flights. Kabul Small Animal Rescue is also running a fundraiser for this purpose.

The page posted the following on August 23:

If the staff are still on the ground after the August 31 deadline passes, “all bets are off", an NPR report quoted the American director and founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue, Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, as saying. The non-profit wrote on its page on August 23 that its staff needed help with funds too. “Although all have been awarded P1 status for entry to the US the reality is that even if they waited at the airport in Kabul for 36 hours they are still not guaranteed to get on the planes so we need to act now to be able to facilitate a private flight for them," it wrote.

Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country’s new Taliban rulers might allow an extension. In one of the biggest such airlifts ever, the United States and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk, since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban swept into the capital Kabul to bring to an end a 20-year foreign military presence.

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. troops in Afghanistan faced mounting danger and aid agencies warned of an impending humanitarian crisis for the population left behind.

