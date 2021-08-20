Kabuliwala, The Fictional Afghan Hero That Many Indians Grew Up With

The swift takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces have not only presented horrifying visuals of people trying to escape the country clinging to flying planes and mothers throwing their babies over barbed wire, but also of Afghan nationals in India who are worried sick about their families back home.

As each story makes us see the Afghans amid us who have made India their home since long, memory rearranges itself to recall a fictional Afghan hero who had made appearance in a Bengali short story by Rabindranath Tagore in 1892. Later, the story titled ‘Kabuliwala’ found a wider audience when it was immortalised on screen through a Hindi movie by the same name. The film, directed by Hemen Gupta and produced by Bimal Roy, was released in 1961.

We have grown used to loudspeakers blaring Ae Mere Pyare Watan on Independence Day every year, but many do not realise that we have co-opted the song as a love letter for India, whereas in fact, the song is picturised on the Kabuliwala pining for his country, Afghanistan.

In the short story, the Kabuliwala (the man from Kabul) is Rahmun who comes to Kolkata (then Calcutta) to sell various goods, including dry fruits. The story is narrated by a middle-class Bengali man, who writes for a living. He is fascinated by the friendship that his daughter, Mini, shares with the formidable Afghan, and how the man became a child in his daughter’s presence. The Afghan “wore the loose soiled clothing of his people, with a tall turban; there was a bag on his back, and he carried boxes of grapes in his hand."

Describing how the man from the hills won over the child, Tagore wrote: “The Kabuliwala had overcome the child’s first terror by a judicious bribery of nuts and almonds, and the two were now great friends." The Kabuliwala’s visits would often transport Mini’s father “to the foot of arid mountain peaks, with narrow little defiles twisting in and out amongst their towering heights."

While the reader is kept guessing if Rahnum and Mini’s friendship has any underlying story, the movie reveals the plot from the first scene. In the mountains, the Kabuliwala leaves behind a motherless daughter to come to Calcutta and save his family from penury. There is only one person who can bring some relief from the pain that gnaws at his heart after being separated from his daughter - little Mini.

In the movie, Rahnum is Abdul Rehman Khan, who is played by Balraj Sahni. Sahni’s portrayal of the upright, burly man who melts into puddles when he sees Mini, was so impeccable that it still drives many a viewer to tears. In the comment section below the movie uploaded on YouTube, a viewer writes: “This made me so emotional as I #Afghan have spend most of my life away from my homeland/motherland thanks to India-Afghanistan friendship."

The Kabuliwala’s visits to Mini’s house, however, are fraught with the child’s mother’s fears that the strange turbaned man had come to kidnap Mini. He was viewed with much suspicion in the neighbourhood too. In one scene, Mini runs away from home and Abdul is the one who finds her sleeping under a culvert. But he receives a beating from a mob when he is seen with the child as they assume that he had abducted her. It seems that even when WhatsApp was not there, fear was as infectious.

In a tragic turn of events, the Kabuliwala is sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a man who refused to give him back the money he had lent. The most heart-wrenching scene in the movie, perhaps, is the last one in which Abdul comes to see Mini after serving his jail sentence. It was Mini’s wedding day.

Trusting that a father would understand another father’s pain, Abdul shows Mini’s father a hand print of his daughter in Afghanistan which he had clung to in jail, in the hope of seeing her and his beloved country one day.

The story is not only a moving tribute to filial affection, but also to a human quality that can bring people together irrespective of nationality and religion - kindness. As India launched its e-emergency visa for Afghans, we can only hope that many such Kabuliwalas are united with their loved ones.

