'Kacha Badam' Fame Bhuban Badyakar All Set to Release His New Song 'Ekhan Ami Bechi Na Badam'

Social media has the power to make a person a celebrity. And one such example in recent days is Bhuban Badyakar. Bhuban Badyakar of Kuraljuri village of Lakshinarayanpur village panchayat under Dubrajpur block of Birbhum gained popularity after his song “Kacha Badam” reached millions of audiences on social media. Even celebrities from home and abroad made reel videos and twisted their legs in “Kacha Badam”.

Badyakar composed the song “Kacha Badam” to appeal to buyers as he journeyed to different villages in the Birbhum district for selling peanuts (Kacha badam). One day, while he was selling peanuts he was murmuring his own composed song, “Kacha badam”. Someone liked the song after hearing it once and requested Bhuban to sing once so he can record. He recorded the whole song and uploaded the song on Facebook. And since then, the journey started. He was felicitated by the West Bengal Police and also in various places throughout the state for his innovative song “Kacha Badam”.

But for the past few months, Bhuban Badyakar has been sitting quietly. Many people thought that like others, he was also temporary. But that’s not the case. He released a new song during the season of Kali Puja. He also said that he is going to release more songs. Among those new songs, a song which has not been released yet has reached us. In the new song, Bhuban Badyakar is seen telling that he is no longer selling peanuts.

His new song is ‘Ekhan Ami Bechi Na Badam’. Besides this, in this song, he has highlighted how his life has changed. There is no less enthusiasm among the netizens about this new song of Bhuban Badyakar. In terms of that enthusiasm, what is to be seen now is what response this song gets on social media after its release.

