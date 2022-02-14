'Kacha Badam' Fame Bhuban Badyakar Honoured by West Bengal Police For Viral Song

It is rare that small artists such as Bhuban Badyakar get their work’s credit. But in the age of social media, many of the artists are getting their due recognition. People, who enjoy a wide social media following give shout-outs to these artists, making them a viral trend on the internet. After ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo, Bhuban, who sang the viral song Kacha Badam, was not just recognised, but felicitated for his art by the West Bengal Police department.

In the last few days, Kacha Badam has become one of the most viral songs on the internet, and people across the globe cannot stop themselves from grooving to it. Netizens seem to have been hooked to the tune of this peppy song. Bhuban, who is a resident of Birbhum district in West Bengal, had composed the song to attract buyers while travelling to villages in the district for selling peanuts. On Thursday, February 10, he was brought to the West Bengal Police Headquarters, and was felicitated for his peppy song.

In an interview with India Today, Bhuban shared that he never imagined that the song would be such a hit. Calling himself privileged, he said, “Never thought that I will reach here. God’s grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song.” Bhuban recalled how he saw his song on Youtube and got to know that it has become viral. He said, “I came to know that the song had been very viral overnight. You search YouTube, you’ll find it. People from Bangladesh came and asked me how I am.”

When Dirdo’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral, singer and composer Badshah reached out to the young boy and made a remixed version of the song, featuring him, alongside Aastha Gill.

Talking about his future plans, Bhuban said that so far, he has not been approached by anyone from Bollywood, but he mentioned that he is shooting for a song with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The song, according to him, will come out on February 19.

