'Kacha Badam Night' at Kolkata Eatery as Bhuban Badyakar Performs Viral Song Live

The peppy song ‘Kacha Badam’ sung by West Bengal’s peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar has become an internet sensation and gripped people from around the world. Netizens have been gushing over this viral Bengali song and people all over the world have been making dance reels on it. After having captured the hearts of millions of people, the singer performed the song at a Kolkata eatery on Friday. For the uninitiated, Bhuban Badyakar of Kacha Badam fame is a street vendor from West Bengal’s Birbhum. Bhuban used this song to attract customers while selling peanuts on his cycle. However, after it was recorded and posted online by social media users, ‘Kacha Badam’ became an internet sensation.

The song was also sung by a French man leaving netizens in complete awe. Jika, who became a favourite of Indians after his eye-catching dance performance to the hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’, has shared his version of Kacha Badam. Along with two friends, Jika executed the dance steps demonstrated by other internet users.

Recently, the song also grabbed the attention of Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. He rose to fame with his dance videos on Bollywood songs and today, Paul has more fans in India than he probably has in his own country. While we all have seen his amazing dance steps on Bollywood numbers, this time Paul is going viral for his video on Bengali meme song Kacha Badam.

On February 10, Badyakar was brought to the West Bengal Police Headquarters, he was not just recognised, but felicitated for his art by the West Bengal Police department.

In an interview with India Today, Bhuban shared that he never imagined that the song would be such a hit. Calling himself privileged, he said, “Never thought that I will reach here. God’s grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song.” Bhuban recalled how he saw his song on Youtube and got to know that it has become viral. He said, “I came to know that the song had been very viral overnight. You search YouTube, you’ll find it. People from Bangladesh came and asked me how I am.”

After the popularity of the song, people were concerned about the fact that the original creator hasn’t gotten any credit, and his financial situation also hadn’t changed. For everyone’s relief, Bhuban Badyakar has been credited with the deserved amount. Badyakar, has finally received the credit that was due for so long. Bhuban Badyakar has been given the amount of Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music that first made a remix of the song.

