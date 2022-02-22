'Kacha Badam' Fame Bhuban Badyakar Says He's a 'Celebrity', No Longer Sells Peanuts

Internet sensation Kacha Badam song, sung by Bengali peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar, has made it to international social media accounts and continues to attract fans for its unique sound and music. With his rising fame, the peanut seller from Birbhum district of West Bengal was also invited to perform his catchy jingle at an eatery in Kolkata last week. In a recent interview, Badyakar shared how he is dealing with fame and his plans for the future. Speaking to Aaj Tak Bangla, Badyakar said, “I want to be one of you, now that I am here. I want to remain an artist. I have become a celebrity now. If I go out selling peanuts as a celebrity, I will have to face humiliation.” Last week, the singer performed his viral song at a hotel in Kolkata wearing a sequined black jacket and told Aaj Tak Bangla, “My neighbours told me not to go out, lest someone kidnaps me.”

A French man also sang Kacha Badam, leaving netizens in complete awe. Jika, who became a favourite of Indians after his eye-catching dance performance to the hit Telugu song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR, also shared his version of Kacha Badam.

The song also caught the attention of Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul who is known to perform on hit Bollywood songs.

Earlier this month, Badyakar was felicitated by the West Bengal Police department for his art.

Speaking to Telegraph India, Badyakar opened up about his recent tryst with fame and said, “Life has taken a turn beyond my imagination. I still do not understand why people are showing me this kind of love. The government and state police have given me so much support. Celebrities are speaking highly of me! I am eternally grateful to everyone – everyone who has shown me love, blessed me, who wants to see me perform or take selfies with me. This is an incredible feeling of acceptance and I wholeheartedly thank everyone. My words are not polished, but they come from the heart.”

