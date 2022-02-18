The song ‘Kacha Badam’ has become an overnight hit in the nation. The singer of this sensational song, Bhuban Badyakar, has finally received the credit that was due for so long. Bhuban Badyakar has been given the amount of Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music that first made a remix of the song. Badyakar composed this song to attract possible buyers in the streets of different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. A remix version of the song was made and went viral in no time. After the popularity of the song, people were concerned about the fact that the original creator hasn’t gotten any credit, and his financial situation also hadn’t changed. For everyone’s relief, Bhuban Badyakar has been credited with the deserved amount.

Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music has said, “We signed a deal with Bhuban Da for Rs 3 lakhs today, and he was paid Rs 1.5 lakh in a cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him." Apart from this, Bhuban Badyakar is also starring in the ‘Badam official’ video which is the rap version of the song. The video has over 68 million views and 2.4 million likes.

The song is currently the most viral song on social media, netizens are seen grooving on the song, and everyone is hooked on it. Bhuban Badyakar is also getting recognization from the locals. On Thursday he was bought to the headquarter of West Bengal Police to felicitate him. Bhuban Badyakar said that he never thought that the song will become such a big hit. From a peanut seller in the streets of West Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar’s song has brought him to be a nationwide sensation.

