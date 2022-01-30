Sifting and swiping through the unlimited Instagram reels, one is bound to come across a song that has broken the internet and has hijacked most of the content on social media. While you are on your scrolling spree, you must have heard ‘Kacha Badam’ (untoasted peanuts) in every second reel that you view.

The song became an overnight sensation and topped the trends chart very rapidly. But, while the song is known to almost every user on Instagram, not many are aware of the voice behind the viral track. So, who exactly is the singer voicing ‘Kacha Badam’?

The song, ‘Kacha Badam,’ is not produced by some professionals but is the creation of a peanut seller from West Bengal. This is the magic that social media fosters within. A peanut seller’s voice is playing on crores of phones in the country.

The name of the creator of this viral sensation is Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of Kuraljuri village, Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat, West Bengal. Bhuban used to sing this song while selling various commodities, including peanuts.

Here’s the original song:

A father of three, Bhuban sells peanuts to make a living. Things have been looking up ever since the waves of popularity that his song accumulated on social media started reaching Bhuban. His peanut-selling business has flourished ever since ‘Kacha Badam’ has taken the shape of a social media anthem.

Recently, Bhuban made headlines after he took cognizance of the popularity of his song and went to the police to demand rightful credit for his creation and put forth his intentions to copyright the song.

