Kadaknath, the Unique Black Chicken is Going Up in Demand Amid Covid Surge in MP

Demand for Kadaknath, a unique black fowl found in tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has seen a surge amid rising COVID-19 cases, of late.

With Bhopal and Indore leading the chart, fresh cases of infections have reported a rise in the central Indian state. Indore still leads the pack by registering over 500 cases in the last four days or so.

Bhopal with 300-plus cases is not much behind.

According to government officials, amid the virus outbreak, the demand for black chicken (Kadakanth) has gone up sizably these days. The demand had dwindled amid lockdown induced by COVID-19 outbreak but ever since the unlock has come into effect, the demand is going up all the time.

The state government seeing the surge in demand has chalked out a plan to enhance its production and sale to ensure that the income of poultry farm owners is increased, an official statement of MP government said.

This chicken has black colour skin, blood, and meat. Besides having immunity boosting features, the meat is low on fat, high on protein and is beneficial for those suffering from heart, breathing and anaemic ailments, it added.

A total of 300 members from registered poultry farms in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani and Dhar districts to boost co-operative farming of this breed, said Addl Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry JS Kansotia.

The poultry owners from across the country are coming to our hatchery in their own vehicles to buy Kadaknath chicks, IS Tomar, chief of Jhabua’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra said.

The KVK although hasn’t carried out any separate scientific study regarding Kadaknath chicken in the backdrop of Covid-19 , it is a known and established fact that this variety of chicken has a higher amount of protein and is low in fat and cholesterol than other breeds of chickens, said Tomar.

Vinod Meda, head of a Jhabua district-based cooperative organisation associated with the production of this fowl, claimed the demand for this chicken has surged during the pandemic.

Kadaknath chicken from Jhabua district had got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag last year.

This variety of chicken, which is mainly reared in Jhabua and called 'Kalamasi' in the local dialect, is registered under the category of "Meat Product, Poultry and Poultry Meat.

Eggs and chicken of this breed fetch almost ten times the normal ones.