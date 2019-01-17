LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking

Makar Sankranti may be a festival of kites and joy for you - but not for birds.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 17, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
Makar Sankranti may be a festival of kites and joy for you - but not for birds.
Makar Sankranti is a festival which is observed every year in the month of January to mark the end of winter solstice and the beginning of "longer days."

Along with the religious and cultural rituals associated with it, Makar Sankranti also has a celebratory tradition tied in with it - kite flying. As the festival draws nearer, the sky is dotted with colorful specks.

And while this festival may seem like harmless fun and just a sport to many, it actually may not be. Every year, several people end up injured. This year alone, six people have been reported dead across four districts and many more injured.

But it isn't just people who the kite-flying festival affects. Birds also suffer a tragic fate.

In a Twitter post, a user shared a picture of a parrot which died after being stuck in a manja (kite string,) as the string was wrapped around it's neck like a noose.






The picture was shared with Bidita, by Wildlife photographer, Bhavik Thaker with the title Kaypo Che (or Kai Po Che), which is a Gujarati phrase used during Kite flying. The phrase translates to a "victory shot" and is usually chanted when a person flying the kite has just managed to cut the opponents string.

This photo acted as a wake-up call to many on Twitter.























Maybe this was the wake-up call we all needed before we realized the injuries during the kite-flying festival isn't simply a number.
