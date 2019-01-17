Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking

We hang our head in shame. This hard hitting image has been shared by Bhavik Thaker, titled "kaypo che?". Thanks for aptly showcasing the plight of these beautiful creatures. Unfortunately, hundreds of birds loose their life during kite festival. stop using chinese/manja threads. pic.twitter.com/TcJlTVJXAw — Bidita Bag (@biditabag) January 15, 2019

Terribly sad. This festival is actually mean to celebrate life. How ironic. — Sahil Sethi (@sethisahil) January 16, 2019

Earlier it was used to be cotton threads. Which would decompose in about a few days. These days they are nylon threads. Which is dangerous and similar to plastic threats. Non bio degradable. There must be a ban on these kind of materials. It's even dangerous for humans. — Debraj Rakshit (@DebrajRakshit) January 17, 2019

it's so heart-rending--the cutting-edge razor-sharp maanja needs to be reviewed on priority and a practical replacement solution needs to be worked out — Chaitanya Padukone (@ChaitanyaP27) January 16, 2019

First we took their homes, then we captured them in cages for pleasure, and continue to torture them... Leave the nature and other animals alone. This planet doesn’t only belong to humans. #kaipoche #savenature #compassion https://t.co/K6yK7rawxy — Rashmi Aich (@rashmiaich) January 16, 2019

Really heartbreaking 😞😞 — The Techno Indian (@techpritam) January 16, 2019