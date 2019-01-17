Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
Makar Sankranti may be a festival of kites and joy for you - but not for birds.
Makar Sankranti may be a festival of kites and joy for you - but not for birds.
Along with the religious and cultural rituals associated with it, Makar Sankranti also has a celebratory tradition tied in with it - kite flying. As the festival draws nearer, the sky is dotted with colorful specks.
And while this festival may seem like harmless fun and just a sport to many, it actually may not be. Every year, several people end up injured. This year alone, six people have been reported dead across four districts and many more injured.
But it isn't just people who the kite-flying festival affects. Birds also suffer a tragic fate.
In a Twitter post, a user shared a picture of a parrot which died after being stuck in a manja (kite string,) as the string was wrapped around it's neck like a noose.
We hang our head in shame. This hard hitting image has been shared by Bhavik Thaker, titled "kaypo che?". Thanks for aptly showcasing the plight of these beautiful creatures. Unfortunately, hundreds of birds loose their life during kite festival. stop using chinese/manja threads. pic.twitter.com/TcJlTVJXAw— Bidita Bag (@biditabag) January 15, 2019
The picture was shared with Bidita, by Wildlife photographer, Bhavik Thaker with the title Kaypo Che (or Kai Po Che), which is a Gujarati phrase used during Kite flying. The phrase translates to a "victory shot" and is usually chanted when a person flying the kite has just managed to cut the opponents string.
This photo acted as a wake-up call to many on Twitter.
Terribly sad. This festival is actually mean to celebrate life. How ironic.— Sahil Sethi (@sethisahil) January 16, 2019
Earlier it was used to be cotton threads. Which would decompose in about a few days. These days they are nylon threads. Which is dangerous and similar to plastic threats. Non bio degradable. There must be a ban on these kind of materials. It's even dangerous for humans.— Debraj Rakshit (@DebrajRakshit) January 17, 2019
it's so heart-rending--the cutting-edge razor-sharp maanja needs to be reviewed on priority and a practical replacement solution needs to be worked out— Chaitanya Padukone (@ChaitanyaP27) January 16, 2019
First we took their homes, then we captured them in cages for pleasure, and continue to torture them... Leave the nature and other animals alone. This planet doesn’t only belong to humans. #kaipoche #savenature #compassion https://t.co/K6yK7rawxy— Rashmi Aich (@rashmiaich) January 16, 2019
Really heartbreaking 😞😞— The Techno Indian (@techpritam) January 16, 2019
Heartbreaking...this is such a poignant capture #MakarSankranti https://t.co/xxSlDfM4mS— Sourav Sanyal (@SSanyal) January 16, 2019
Maybe this was the wake-up call we all needed before we realized the injuries during the kite-flying festival isn't simply a number.
