Kaif's Parents were Watching SRK's 'Devdas' When He Won the Famous Natwest Final

It has been 17 years since India won that match at Lord's.

July 13, 2002: Over the years, the Indian cricket team has pulled off some exceptional nail-biting victories. But one match that has remained etched in the memories of every desi fan is undoubtedly the Natwest final of 2002, where "Dada" Sourav Ganguly waved his blue jersey in the Lord's balcony after his men chased down England's steep target of 326.

Batting first, England posted a total of 325/5 on the scoreboard with centuries from Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasir Hussain (115). Andrew Flintoff arrived at the party and furthered the damage by scoring a brisk 40 off 32 deliveries.

India responded with intent. Captain Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put up a quick 106-run partnership but then disaster struck.

As soon as Ganguly departed, Team India suffered a collapse of sorts, and the scorecard that once read 106/1 was 146/5 in a matter of minutes. Tendulkar, Dravid, Mongia all departed cheaply.

After India lost Tendulkar, the victory looked highly unlikely. All hopes of a revival were lost too.

(Via England & Wales Cricket Board)

Narrating his entry to the pitch and the scenes after Tendulkar's dismissal on Gaurav Kapur's popular show Breakfast with Champions, Kaif said, "Sachin out hua toh match haar gaye. Sachin ke baad Indian team kabhi jeet Nahi paayegi. Humein bhi dekh lo. Mere parents bhi chale gaye movie dekhne (Once Sachin Tendulkar departed, it was assumed that India would lose the match. After his dismissal, everyone thought India would never win. In fact, my parents left home and went to watch a movie)."

In his interview, Kaif revealed that his parents left home to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and did not watch their son bat live.

"Sachin out hone ke baad ek Shah Rukh Khan ki movie thi Devdas. Mere ghar ke paas ek theatre tha toh woh sab nikal gaye taala band karke. Bete ki batting nahi dekhi live. (Immediately after Sachin got out, my parents went to watch Shah Rukh Khan's movie Devdas which was running in a theatre near my house. They didn't watch their son bat live)."

He further added that his neighbours and family friends arrived at their doorstep and kept knocking to congratulate his parents for their son's performance and India's stunning victory - all this when his house was locked from outside. According to him, the neighbours were under the impression that the Kaif family was indeed inside and pretending to be away, to avoid the crowd gathering outside the house.

But once the "crowd" got to know that they were watching Devdas, they reached outside the theatre and the parents had to leave the movie midway as they got to know about Kaif's heroics.

After Sachin made a long walk back to the pavilion, two youngsters - Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif - arrived at the scene and the rest, as they say, is history.

The two put up a spirited 121-partnership.

Singh went on to hit 69 off 63 balls.

15 years ago #OnThisDay , I lived a dream, a dream of a lifetime. We won the Natwest series Finals against England chasing 326 #87NotOut pic.twitter.com/KDXN5WwrLJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 13, 2017

Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as the two scripted a famous win.

Kaif was adjudged Man of the Match for his inspiring knock.

You can watch the entire interview here:

Just in case you want to revisit the finals: