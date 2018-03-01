English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kailash Kher Wants Zayn Malik To Train At His Music Academy After His 'Teri Deewani' Cover
'I didn’t even know who he was until someone sent me the video saying, ‘Look, who sang your song’.
Photo credits: News 18 / Zayn Malik, Instagram
Recently, a former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik, surprised his fans when he covered Kailash Kher's Sufi songs- "Teri Deewani" and "Allah Ke Bande".
The British pop icon took to his Instagram account to share his cover of the two highly popular songs. His renditions received mixed reactions on the Internet.
Now, the original singer of the iconic songs, singer-lyricist-composer Kailash Kher has reacted to Zayn Malik's viral videos.
“I didn’t even know who he was until someone sent me the video saying, ‘Look, who sang your song’. I was like, ‘Kaun hai bhai?’ And then I went on to his Instagram, and saw that he has covered the song, and he has over 27 million followers. That’s when I learnt about him and came to know that he is a big pop star in the West, who is a huge icon,” Kher told Hindustan Times.
Kher also suggested that the 25-year-old international sensation join his digital academy to learn and improve his nuances to perform such songs.
“For Zayn Malik, I would suggest we have our digital academy coming up soon, where there will be a course dedicated to all our compositions, which include Teri Deewani and other superhits to know and learn the correct codes and nuances. It will help him improve his skills on such songs,” Kailash added.
Kher was however humbled that his music has inspired millions globally.
“It feels nice, and I feel extremely honoured when your writing and compositions can inspire millions globally, truly," he concluded.
