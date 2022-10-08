Kajol-Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja Pic Has Twitter Imagining 'Perfect Ending' to K2H2

Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja photos together have given Desi Twitter the perfect opportunity to reimagine an alternate ending for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a beloved film that has revealed itself in not-so-flattering light in recent times. This hasn’t been least due to the fact that SRK’s Rahul has been largely branded to be an immature “man-child” with regard to his behaviour towards the characters of Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani).

Desi fans have many gripes with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Rahul’s idealization of regressive notions of “femininity”, Anjali becoming the “perfect woman” after she succumbs to these ideals, and Tina being a plot device designed to aid this cause. Sharing one of Rani and Kajol’s photos, Twitter user Prapthi captioned it, “Anjali and Tina dumping the man-baby that was Rahul and chilling together is the perfect ending that we will never have.” Everyone agreed.

Anjali and Tina dumping the man-baby that was Rahul and chilling together is the perfect ending that we will never have. pic.twitter.com/P9V0YhCDUX — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) October 5, 2022

Oh yes! College was supposed to be all music, festivals, sleepovers and fun — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) October 6, 2022

If Tina was alive Anjali was married to Aman and that's a perfect ending imo… https://t.co/p8huph42Bl — Yashi✨ (@itsYashi_) October 7, 2022

Kajol and her family organise a Durga Puja every year in Mumbai which is popularly attended by other celebs. This year too, stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy were seen offering prayers at her pandal.

As the festivities came to an end, Kajol took to Instagram to share a few snippets of the way her family celebrated the auspicious festival. The 48-year-old actress looked radiant as she posed with friends and family; with the Goddess Durga in the background. There were a few glimpses of Kajol and Rani Mukerji getting goofy during picture time as well.

A few of the attendees were the actress’ mother Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and more. Kajol was spotted in a slew of traditional outfits. For this year’s Durga Puja, Kajol chose gorgeous, brightly colored silk sarees and wore a Bengali traditional red-bordered, white saree to commemorate Vijaya Dashami.

