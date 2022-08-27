'Kal Ho Na Ho Lives On': Karan Johar Reacts to US Navy Band's Soulful Rendition of Song

Bollywood music is not just restricted to India. Every now and then, videos showcasing foreigners singing or grooving to famous Hindi music emerge online. The song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ from the 2003 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta remains beloved by millions. Well, we say that as a rendition of the title track from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho was sung by US Navy officers and guess what, it caught producer Karan Johar’s attention.

The filmmaker reshared the video on his official Twitter handle and tagged Shah Rukh Khan, director Nikhil Advani as well as lyricist Javed Akhtar and composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. “And the song lives on”, wrote Karan Johar in the caption.

In the short clip, several US Navy officers were seen crooning ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ while some played the guitar. Seemingly, the video was captured during a dinner hosted by the US Secretary Navy on a boat, as per the original tweet.

Indeed the video has left many emotional and garnered praises from the film industry as well. Dharma Productions wrote, “Absolutely mesmerising to see the tunes of #KalHoNaaHo travel worldwide and bring the same peace & love within all.”

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Ye srk ka movie ka nhi hota toh shayad baahar waale anjaan rehte is song se ..(if Shah Rukh Khan had not starred in the film, many people around the world would not have known about the song.)”

Some even asked the director if he had any plans to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan. “One of the best song of all time. #KHNH @karanjohar when r making a film with SRK ?”

A third one said, “When Navy/Army of other nation is following your song, you are definitely a very big Global Star. Proud on you @iamsrk sir.” Another one wrote, “classic”.

Check out some reactions here:

The original video has gained over 80,000 views and around 3000 likes. For those unaware, the hit song Kal Ho Na Ho was sung by Sonu Nigam.

