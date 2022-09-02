Kala Chashma Trend Continues to Rule The Internet And These Videos Are Proof

The much-loved song Kala Chashma from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho has become people’s favourite across borders. From Bollywood celebs to Hollywood actors, and cartoon characters, everyone was seen performing on the peppy number. Kala Chashma has been making a comeback on the Internet, and in unprecedented ways. Recently, several new videos of people dancing on this song have emerged.

Girls playing voleyball

Recently, a video showing a group of girls dancing to the upbeat song in what appears to be their school surfaced on the internet. The video was uploaded on Instagram by an entertainment page. The clip shows girls grooving to the beats of Kala Chashma while playing volleyball on a volleyball court. The video has been stealing hearts on the internet for its creativity and has garnered praises in the comments section by the viewers. One said, “I didn’t see that coming I didn’t see that coming.” “We as Indians approve. You guys won,” wrote another user. One of them added, “This trend is getting out of hand.” A user also wrote, “Smooth.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by good food, good mood! (@_wholesomememeworld)

Peppa Pig

A TikTok video shared onto Twitter shows four people in Peppa costume doing the Kala Chashma moves in what appears to be some kind of kids’ party. Summing up the unpredictability of it all, Twitter user @Kav_kaushik wrote, “truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe.” Watch video:

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon shaking a leg to Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number left the internet stumped. The musician appeared on Fallon’s The Tonight Show to promote her album. She was also seen playing games, delivering a musical rendition of Substance, and celebrating their upcoming birthday. Also, the popular chat show took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the host and Lovato’s impromptu dance show, however, it was the desi track that stole the entire limelight, leaving Indian fans utterly rejoiced.

In the video shared by The Tonight Show, Demi Lovato can be seen waiting for Fallon as the quirky beats of Kala Chashma begin to play in the background. The host makes a dashing entry in a grey suit as he hyped up Demi and their band for a quick dance session. However, as soon as Fallon takes the centre stage, he stumbles and falls flat on the ground. The moment leaves Demi and their band concerned and shocked, but everything turns funny when Fallon does some cool moves on the ground, including a wave.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

A video of Team India shaking a leg to Kala Chashma was posted on social media, and fans couldn’t help but take notice. For one, Kishan put on his dancing shoes and delivered performance and a half.

Winning celebration by team India. pic.twitter.com/ccVQEDppoc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2022

Kala Chashma was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, rapper Badshah recreated the song for the film. The song is penned by Amrik Singh and Kumaar. Upon its release, this high-tempo number sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Amar Arshi became widely loved and still continues to dominate the party playlist of a majority of Indians.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here