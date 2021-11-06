'Maa Kali From Kailash Top Floor': Jumbo Aadhaar Card-shaped Pandal in West Bengal

West Bengal just saw some inspired designs for Durga Puja pandals in October, and as the festive season continues, artisans’ and brain-stormers’ creativity is now reaching new heights. A viral image shared on Twitter shows a Kali Puja pandal made in the shape of an Aadhar Card. Shared on Twitter by user Amitabha Bandyopadhy, the jumbo Aadhaar card bears the name of “Maa Kali", complete with her husband’s name- “Mahadev". Clearly, a lot of thought went into this, because the birth date is put down as “01/01/4004" and the address is: “Kailash Parbat, Top Floor, Near Manasarovar Lake". This is accepted as the residence of the deity by believers. There is even a pin code provided: “0000001". The huge, possibly cut-out, Aadhaar Card is an exact replica of the real thing, with an enrollment number, an Aadhaar number, a QR code, the government of India’s symbol and all the rest.

Sharing it on Twitter, the user wrote, “Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata. Celebration of AADHAR". It is not known where the Puja is; some other posts on social media say it’s from West Bengal’s Barasat. Under the post, another Twitter user extrapolated a rather unique way of worshipping the “Aadhaar" goddess. “If u pray something to this Goddess, u should quote this adhaar no sothat you will receive an OTP to your mobile. When u feed that Otp in this adhaar link u will receive a confirmation msg that Ur prayer is accepted or rejected. This is the most reliable method of worshipping god (sic)" they wrote.

Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata. Celebration of AADHAR. pic.twitter.com/vsC3OGhcHJ— Amitabha Bandyopadhy (@abandopa) November 6, 2021

People were all praises for the conception of the pandal and its neat execution. “It’s an art installation like no other! I probably would sit there all day, just gloating about this concept..one word," a user tweeted. Here are a few other reactions.

What a concept— Ananya Bhattacharjee (@sciphi_Ananya) November 6, 2021

Aadhaar is suppose to be unique. Are we doing pujo to different Kali's or same Kali. Asking for Mahadev.— Bishwajit Paul (@bp_kindred) November 6, 2021

This template has become so popular recently- wedding cards, birthday cards etc and now this 😊— Divya P. Kumar (She/Her) (@DivyaKumar182) November 6, 2021

Devotees queued up outside temples across West Bengal on Thursday morning as the state geared up to celebrate Diwali and Kali puja with religious fervour amid the restrictions put in place by the courts on bursting of firecrackers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their wishes to people on the occasion. At the much-revered Dakshineswar temple, on the outskirts of the city, the queues got longer as the day proceeded. Kushal Chowdhury, the trustee of the temple, said the management has made sure that all COVID-19 protocols were being followed on the premises. Visitors will have to undergo temperature checks at the entry point, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

