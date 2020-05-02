BUZZ

Kalki Koechlin Sharing Poop-Stained Nappies of Baby Sappho Shows the Real Side of Parenting

Image credits: Instagram

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

After singing lullabies in different languages to her baby girl Sappho, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is back with another session from her parenthood diaries. But this time it is about poop cleaning.


Yup, you read it right. Now, the little munchkin is on a pooping spree and the ‘shit gets real’ for the actress


Sharing a snap of the nappies, the Sacred Games actress wrote, “Three in a row, in the space of five minutes”.




Soon after updating the snap on the Instagram timeline, Kalki’s fans and admirers who were grossed out took to the comments section to share their feelings.


A user wrote, “enough shit for the day”.


Another commented, “Why exactly does the world need to see that again?”


Applauding Kalki for the post, an admirer said, “Dis is a very unique n rare post... Loved the concept of sharing!”.


There were some who drew similarities with Kalki’s post and their own experiences. A user wrote, “This is just the beginning. Enjoy your motherhood”.


Sharing her ordeal, another one of her followers said, “I can totally relate. It's good that it's not your hand or your clothes. I have faced far worse! But, this too shall pass!!! ”


Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the two separated after a couple of years.

