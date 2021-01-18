Kalyan Woman Takes 5-year-old Son and Elopes With Paramour, Husband Files Complaint

Thane: A 35-year-old married woman has allegedly eloped with her paramour hailing from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The woman, who lived with her husband and four minor children in Saki Naka area of neighbouring Mumbai, also took along her five-year-old son, an official from Kalyan taluka police station said.

As per a police complaint filed on Sunday by her husband, who works as a security supervisor, he and some relatives went to Shirdi on January 7 to attend a marriage, leaving his wife, three daughters and son at home. When the man returned home the next day, his wife and son were missing. His daughters told him that she had gone to a relative's place with the son, the official said.

The man called up the relative and later found the woman had allegedly eloped with her paramour, a resident of Kalyan taluka here, to marry him, he said. After failing to trace his wife and son, the man filed a police complaint in Kalyan.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (kidnapping) and are conducting a probe into it, the official said.